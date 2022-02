The Central African Republic's army, accompanied by a Russian paramilitary group, sparked panic earlier this week in the center of the country which prompted some of the population to flee, a UN source in New York told AFP on Friday. MINUSCA reported on Wednesday that it had "observed movements of Central African armed forces and other security personnel" around the town of Bria, heading toward the nearby villages of Mouka and Samo-Ouandja, the source told AFP. The UN uses the term "other security personnel" to refer to the hundreds of Russian paramilitary forces who fight alongside the army, and who have helped them over the past year push back rebels from their strongholds.

