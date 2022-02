Harold and Belle's is the kind of restaurant that's open even when it's not. The 50-year Jefferson Park institution had to cut down on its daytime hours and fast-track a to-go window during the pandemic, but that doesn't stop customers from knocking on the door to get a peek inside the iconic dining room anyway. Third-generation owners, couple Ryan and Jessica Legaux, recognize their responsibility to the community of South Los Angeles. They are honored to be the home of generations of events and memories. Harold and Belle's Vegan Creole menu is just one way the couple is taking this 1969 treasure into the 21st century.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO