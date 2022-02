If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Specifications Design Sound quality Features So should you buy it? What are some of the alternatives? Choosing between wireless earbuds can be challenging based on the number of available options. And if you are looking for a pair of earbuds that are more “budget-friendly” and are worthy of your hard-earned dollar, well, then your choices may become slimmer, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s easier. However, that doesn’t mean you frugal audiophiles are out of luck. I had the chance to use the Mobvoi Earbuds...

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO