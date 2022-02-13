The best online flower delivery services

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There’s just 10 days until Valentine’s Day, but those pesky supply chain problems could kill the wallet and the romance. Florists all over California are seeing flower shortages, especially for red roses. And on top of that, there’s also a glassware shortage that has everything from vases to alcohol bottles in limited supply. The shortages come just as pandemic-delayed weddings start up again. Flower farms all over the world closed or cut their operations, and those same farms – particularly in South America, where most of the U.S. imports its flowers – are suffering from poor growing conditions, according to The Produce News, a trade website covering fresh produce. Consumers who do manage to find flowers will likely have to pay top dollar. To save money, people buying flowers should make their purchases early and strongly consider blooms in colors other than red or pink that aren’t roses.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO