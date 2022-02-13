Black History Month celebrations continue in Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City continues to celebrate Black History Month with events coming up this week.

The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum Traveling Exhibit is coming to Panama City on Thursday, February 17 through Saturday, February 19.

The exhibits will be hosted by Panama City’s Community Redevelopment Agency at the Panama City city hall.

Various historical figures in African American history will be featured in the exhibits.

Guests can visit on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Learn more about the traveling wax museum.

Also on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Panama City city hall, the Heritage Program will feature guest speakers and entertainment, including the Nu Gulf Coast Choir, Dr. Rufus Woods and others.

A reception hosted by ACURE is set to follow the celebration program.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.