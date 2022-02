We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It seems as though you can just just about anything delivered to your door these days. Long gone are the days when takeout apps were exclusively for, well, takeout deliveries. From Christmas tree deliveries to pumpkin deliveries, it’s possible to get sorted for major holidays without even leaving your home. Now, DoorDash will deliver bouquets of fresh flowers for those last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts, whether it’s for a lover, friend or the most important person—yourself.

