Pittsburgh, PA

Mon Wharf To Partially Reopen On Monday

cbslocal.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After days of closure, those who park downtown will...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

siouxlandnews.com

Bridge in Le Mars to reopen Monday after fire

LE MARS, Iowa — Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Schipper says that as of Monday, February 14th, the bridge has been inspected and it has been determined by engineers that the bridge can be reopened. Any damage to the bridge has been determined to be to non-critical components for the...
LE MARS, IA
kjzz.org

Chandler Sunset Library is set to fully reopen Monday

A Chandler library damaged by an explosion at a neighboring print shop is set to fully reopen on Feb. 14, more than five months after the blast. The explosion at Platinum Printing sent four people to the Arizona Burn Center. Next door, at Sunset Library, there was roof damage, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Press Democrat

All Santa Rosa rec centers, activities to reopen starting Monday

All Santa Rosa recreation centers and activities forced to close following the January COVID-19 health order will reopen Monday. Calling the reopening a Valentine’s Day gift to residents, the city announced Friday that activities for tots to seniors at the city’s Steele and Finley community centers and the Person Senior Wing will return following expiration of the health order restricting gatherings.
SANTA ROSA, CA
WISH-TV

CenterPoint Energy apologizes after bills arrive late in the mail

HOUSTON (WISH) — CenterPoint Energy is apologizing after the U.S. Postal Service delayed delivery of bills for its electricity and natural gas customers in Indiana and Ohio. In an unsigned note to customers, CenterPoint says the Postal Service delayed delivery of customer bills with due dates from Feb. 13-18, and “steps have been taken to prevent any further delays.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cbslocal.com

Suburban Bobcat Sightings On The Rise

A suburb that has learned to co-exist with coyotes is now dealing with bobcats in backyards. CBS2’s Tony Aiello spoke with rattled residents and a wildlife expert.
ANIMALS
thearknewspaper.com

Library partially reopens to public for first time in nearly two years

Joey Della Santina (right), assistant director of the Belvedere-Tiburon Library, helps Taffy Dollard of Tiburon find books for her grandchildren in the new Children’s Library on Jan. 31 — the first time the library has been open in about two years. Portions remain closed during ongoing expansion construction. (Elliot Karlan photo / For The Ark)
TIBURON, CA

