Mon Wharf To Partially Reopen On Monday

LE MARS, Iowa — Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Schipper says that as of Monday, February 14th, the bridge has been inspected and it has been determined by engineers that the bridge can be reopened. Any damage to the bridge has been determined to be to non-critical components for the...
A Chandler library damaged by an explosion at a neighboring print shop is set to fully reopen on Feb. 14, more than five months after the blast. The explosion at Platinum Printing sent four people to the Arizona Burn Center. Next door, at Sunset Library, there was roof damage, a...
Boston officials are starting to open back up the city after nearly two feet of snow fell in the seventh-largest storm the city has ever recorded. The snow emergency will end at 6 a.m. Monday and public schools will be open Monday morning, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Sunday. Wu...
All Santa Rosa recreation centers and activities forced to close following the January COVID-19 health order will reopen Monday. Calling the reopening a Valentine’s Day gift to residents, the city announced Friday that activities for tots to seniors at the city’s Steele and Finley community centers and the Person Senior Wing will return following expiration of the health order restricting gatherings.
The new facility will replace a 104-year-old garage. A new MBTA bus maintenance facility in Quincy will be the first in the transit system to house an electric-battery-powered, zero-emissions vehicle fleet. The project at 599 Burgin Parkway is one officials touted on Monday as a product of $2.2 billion in...
HOUSTON (WISH) — CenterPoint Energy is apologizing after the U.S. Postal Service delayed delivery of bills for its electricity and natural gas customers in Indiana and Ohio. In an unsigned note to customers, CenterPoint says the Postal Service delayed delivery of customer bills with due dates from Feb. 13-18, and “steps have been taken to prevent any further delays.”
The El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson is likely to reopen in the spring after the popular ride partially derailed last year, the park announced Tuesday. “El Toro is expected to reopen this spring following extensive testing, inspections, and state certification,” the park said on...
Joey Della Santina (right), assistant director of the Belvedere-Tiburon Library, helps Taffy Dollard of Tiburon find books for her grandchildren in the new Children’s Library on Jan. 31 — the first time the library has been open in about two years. Portions remain closed during ongoing expansion construction. (Elliot Karlan photo / For The Ark)
Comments / 0