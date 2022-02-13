ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Is ‘The Cable Guy’ on Netflix Or HBO Max? Where to Watch Jim Carrey’s Classic

By Abby Monteil
New York Post
New York Post
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Vg8W_0eDRMFaO00

Jim Carrey‘s cable guy is officially back in business. During Sundays’ Super Bowl LVI, Verizon will premiere a commercial in which the actor reprises his titular character from Ben Stiller’s 1996 comedy The Cable Guy (which also starred Jack Black, Matthew Broderick, and Leslie Mann).

The original Cable Guy film centers on Chip (Carrey), an eccentric cable installer who becomes unnervingly fixated on one of his customers (played by Broderick). Hopefully Chip’s Verizon exploits are more successful!

If the commercial makes you want to rewatch the ’90s comedy, you’re in luck! Here’s everything you need to know about streaming The Cable Guy, and whether or not the film is on Netflix or HBO Max.

WHERE TO STREAM THE CABLE GUY:

Right now, The Cable Guy is available to stream on Starz with a subscription, or on Hulu with the Starz add-on.

You can also rent The Cable Guy starting at $3.99 or purchase the film starting at $12.99 on Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, or YouTube.

IS THE CABLE GUY ON NETFLIX?

No, sorry. The Cable Guy isn’t currently available to stream on Netflix, and isn’t set to hit the streamer in the near future.

IS THE CABLE GUY ON HBO MAX?

Nope. The Cable Guy isn’t currently streaming on HBO Max.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

9 TV Shows That Were Canceled Almost Immediately

Bringing a television show to the air is one of the hardest achievements to accomplish in the entertainment industry. It takes so much effort to write a script, cast, film, direct and produce just to complete a pilot episode. Even then, network executives still need to approve the pilot and schedule the show. It's one reason why even a low-rated series will get the chance to have all its episodes air even if it's about to be canceled. However, there are some extremely rare and even shocking cases where a show is canceled almost immediately after it began.
TV SERIES
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2022

This list contains shows whose networks made their cancellation announcements in 2022, even if a show won't air its final season until 2023. In 2022, we're keeping a running tally on all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending. Some of the latest shows on the chopping block are Amazon's I know What You Did Last Summer, Showtime's Black Monday, and Dan Brown's The Last Symbol. TV shows could be cancelled for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, casting complications, and behind-the-scenes executive decisions we'll never completely understand.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Broderick
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Jack Black
Person
Leslie Mann
Person
Jim Carrey
Popculture

Major Tom Selleck Western Hits HBO Max

There are more ways to see Tom Selleck and his mustache than just waiting to turn on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Fridays. Some of the Blue Bloods star's other movies and shows are available on streaming platforms. At the start of this year, one of his best-known Westerns, Quigley Down Under, became available on HBO Max.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

HBO Max Just Added a Classic Tom Selleck Movie

Tom Selleck and his mustache have arrived on HBO Max. Quigley Down Under, one of the Blue Bloods actor's major Westerns is now available on the streaming platform. The hit movie, which celebrates its 32nd anniversary later this year, stars Selleck as the title character. Selleck also stars in In & Out, which is available on HBO Max as well.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cable Guy#Starz#Hulu#Google Play
Hypebae

5 Movies and TV Shows to Watch if You Love Sydney Sweeney in 'Euphoria'

Euphoria viewers can’t seem to get enough of Sydney Sweeney, who portrays Cassie Howard on the HBO Max show, and we don’t blame them. If you’re caught up on the second season of series and you’re looking for something to hold you off until the next episode airs, look no further. Keep scrolling for five films and TV shows you should watch if you love the actor.
TV SHOWS
CNET

HBO Max: 16 of the best movies to watch

January brings new movies to watch. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as its handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection. What's new this...
MOVIES
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Bob Odenkirk's First TV Show After Better Call Saul Will Reteam Him With Mr. Show's David Cross

As one of AMC’s best original series to date, Better Call Saul is ramping up for its sixth and final season, and fans are ready for it to be a deadly one. As one of many big TV shows ending in 2022, Saul will close the second chapter of the Breaking Bad universe, giving its highly talented cast ample opportunity to take the charge with new projects. For Bob Odenkirk, the post-Albuquerque era will take him back to his comedic roots for a high-profile reteaming with Mr. Show co-creator David Cross, and it won’t be on either Netflix or HBO.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!
TV SERIES
Collider

Jim Carrey Just Wants to Connect in 'The Cable Guy' Return for Super Bowl Ad

Fan-favorite characters returning portrayed by the iconic actors who played them to sell ads during the Super Bowl has been a trend for years now. Mike Myers reprised his role as Austin Powers villain Dr. Evil for a General Motors’ Super Bowl ad. Now comedic legend Jim Carrey is reprising his iconic role from 1996's The Cable Guy.
FOOTBALL
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy