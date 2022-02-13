Is ‘The Cable Guy’ on Netflix Or HBO Max? Where to Watch Jim Carrey’s Classic

Jim Carrey‘s cable guy is officially back in business. During Sundays’ Super Bowl LVI, Verizon will premiere a commercial in which the actor reprises his titular character from Ben Stiller’s 1996 comedy The Cable Guy (which also starred Jack Black, Matthew Broderick, and Leslie Mann).

The original Cable Guy film centers on Chip (Carrey), an eccentric cable installer who becomes unnervingly fixated on one of his customers (played by Broderick). Hopefully Chip’s Verizon exploits are more successful!

If the commercial makes you want to rewatch the ’90s comedy, you’re in luck! Here’s everything you need to know about streaming The Cable Guy, and whether or not the film is on Netflix or HBO Max.

WHERE TO STREAM THE CABLE GUY:

Right now, The Cable Guy is available to stream on Starz with a subscription, or on Hulu with the Starz add-on.

You can also rent The Cable Guy starting at $3.99 or purchase the film starting at $12.99 on Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, or YouTube.

IS THE CABLE GUY ON NETFLIX?

No, sorry. The Cable Guy isn’t currently available to stream on Netflix, and isn’t set to hit the streamer in the near future.

IS THE CABLE GUY ON HBO MAX?

Nope. The Cable Guy isn’t currently streaming on HBO Max.