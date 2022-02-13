Super Bowl 2022 Live Stream: How To Watch The Super Bowl Live For Free

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams collide in the 2022 Super Bowl!

Live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, a slew of NFL superstars will try to cement their legacies as Joe Burrow and the Bengals meet Matthew Stafford and the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Cincinnati defeated the Raiders, Titans, and Chiefs to advance to their first Super Bowl in over 30 years, last losing to the Joe Montana and the 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII. The Rams, who defeated the Cardinals, Buccaneers, and 49ers on their way to the Big Game, memorably won Super Bowl XXXIV, but lost to the Patriots in both the 2001 and 2018 seasons.

Perhaps you’re just watching this year’s game for the commercials and musical performances? If so, this year’s Super Bowl halftime show will feature performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Get excited, people. It’s Super Bowl Sunday!

From start time to live stream information, here’s how to watch the 2022 Super Bowl live online for free.

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE SUPER BOWL ON?

Live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, the 2022 Super Bowl airs Sunday, February 13 on NBC and Peacock Premium. Additional streaming options below.

WHAT TIME DOES THE SUPER BOWL START?

The Super Bowl Pregame Show airs from 1:00-6:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with the game scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. NBC Sports predicts that the performance of the National Anthem will begin at 6:18 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL 2022 LIVE FOR FREE:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch the 2022 Super Bowl live on the NBC website, NBC Sports app, NBC Sports website, or the NBC app. You can also stream the game live via Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99/month or $49.99/year.

The 2022 Super Bowl is also available to stream for free on the Yahoo Sports app and NFL app

SUPER BOWL 2022 LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

You can also watch the Super Bowl live with an active subscription to an an over-the-top service streaming service that offers NBC, including fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

Photo: Getty Images ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

DOES PEACOCK OFFER A FREE TRIAL?

Nope. Unfortunately, Peacock no longer offers a free trial. You can, however, watch the Super Bowl live on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial for eligible subscribers.

CAN I WATCH SUPER BOWL 2022 LIVE ON HULU?

Yes, but not with a traditional Hulu subscription. Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch the Super Bowl live via the service’s NBC live stream.