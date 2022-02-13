Kanye West Sounds Off On Pete Davidson In New Instagram Rant

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West took to Instagram with a whirlwind of posts Sunday (February 13), sounding off on Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi . It happened after the rap artist wiped his account of all but one photo, captioned: “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

West — who has since changed his name to Ye — fired off several posts directed at Davidson, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star who’s currently dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian , 41. In one post, West, 44, included a photo of Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly in their underwear, along with a screenshot of what appears to be a text from Davidson. The screenshot appears to show Davidson promise that he’d never get in the way of how West and Kardashian raise their children, and note that he hopes to someday meet them. West clapped back in his caption: “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN”

In another post, West shared a screenshot of what TMZ referred to as an “unfounded rumor,” alleging that Davidson sent intimate photos of himself with ex Ariana Grande to the late Mac Miller , apparently to quash any hopes that Miller would get back together with Grande. West said he had “no comment.” He also called attention to a Hillary Clinton tattoo on Davidson’s arm, and captioned another post directed at Davidson: “LOOK AT THIS D**KHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

West’s posts also come after he said “Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you-know-who,” referencing Davidson. He said in an Instagram caption: “I WOULD HAVE NEVER ASKED FOR THE LOYALTY IF IT WAS NEVER OFFERED AND I FOUND A COOL PICTURE CAUSE I LOVE CUDI AND ALWAYS WILL BUT DONDA2 IS ABOUT RUNNING BACK IN THAT BURNING HOUSE I RESPECT NOT EVERYONE GONNA BE READY FOR THE SMOKE”

Before long, West’s social media posts had him trending worldwide. He said he didn’t fight for his family to trend over the Super Bowl, “but it happened,” and he credited the highly-anticipated game with bringing “families together.” He tagged Kardashian in his all-caps post, telling her that he was “her biggest W”:

“I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY [A**] ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE [Kim Kardashian] ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W”

For anyone who may have doubted his posts, West also shared a photo show fans “ MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED …”