ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Sounds Off On Pete Davidson In New Instagram Rant

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mp1QU_0eDRLoJu00
Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West took to Instagram with a whirlwind of posts Sunday (February 13), sounding off on Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi . It happened after the rap artist wiped his account of all but one photo, captioned: “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

West — who has since changed his name to Ye — fired off several posts directed at Davidson, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star who’s currently dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian , 41. In one post, West, 44, included a photo of Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly in their underwear, along with a screenshot of what appears to be a text from Davidson. The screenshot appears to show Davidson promise that he’d never get in the way of how West and Kardashian raise their children, and note that he hopes to someday meet them. West clapped back in his caption: “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN”

In another post, West shared a screenshot of what TMZ referred to as an “unfounded rumor,” alleging that Davidson sent intimate photos of himself with ex Ariana Grande to the late Mac Miller , apparently to quash any hopes that Miller would get back together with Grande. West said he had “no comment.” He also called attention to a Hillary Clinton tattoo on Davidson’s arm, and captioned another post directed at Davidson: “LOOK AT THIS D**KHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

West’s posts also come after he said “Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you-know-who,” referencing Davidson. He said in an Instagram caption: “I WOULD HAVE NEVER ASKED FOR THE LOYALTY IF IT WAS NEVER OFFERED AND I FOUND A COOL PICTURE CAUSE I LOVE CUDI AND ALWAYS WILL BUT DONDA2 IS ABOUT RUNNING BACK IN THAT BURNING HOUSE I RESPECT NOT EVERYONE GONNA BE READY FOR THE SMOKE”

Before long, West’s social media posts had him trending worldwide. He said he didn’t fight for his family to trend over the Super Bowl, “but it happened,” and he credited the highly-anticipated game with bringing “families together.” He tagged Kardashian in his all-caps post, telling her that he was “her biggest W”:

“I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY [A**] ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE [Kim Kardashian] ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W”

For anyone who may have doubted his posts, West also shared a photo show fans “ MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED …”

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

We Still Can't Believe What Pete Davidson Announced After Kanye West Dissed Him On New Track

Seems like the Kardashians aren’t the only ones unamused by Kanye West’s recent behavior, as Pete Davidson has now been forced to take extra measures to guarantee his safety following the release of Ye’s latest track. If you’ll recall, the 44-year-old rapper released his new single, “My Life Was Never Eazy” on Friday, January 14th, and in the song, he literally references the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star by name and threatens to beat him. Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s [expletive.]”
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Amber Rose Comments on Old Tweet Warning Kanye West About the ‘Kartrashians’

Amber Rose may have once had choice words for the harsh comments Kanye West made about her years ago, but she's in a different place now and wants to spread positivity. On Sunday (Jan. 16), Amber addressed a tweet she posted back in 2015, in which she called out both her rapper ex and the family of his then-wife Kim Kardashian. The old tweet began to go viral on social media due to fans bringing it up again following the recent issues between Kanye and Kim, which is why Amber felt compelled to comment on the past tweet now.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kanye
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Cudi
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Mac Miller
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Ships Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

It seems like no one can resist Pete Davidson’s charm, as Khloé Kardashian approves of the Saturday Night Live actor’s relationship with older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, Davidson is a regular Prince Charming, as the actor rented out an escape room for the SKIMS founder and her friends this past week, according to Page Six. Not to mention, Davidson called ahead to pay for the group’s tab at dinner, following the night of excitement. What a gentleman.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Proof Kanye “Ye” West’s Latest Photo of Son Saint Is a Slam Dunk

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos. Is Saint West heading for the NBA? He definitely has the ups!. As for the proof, look no further than Kanye "Ye" West's latest Instagram photo of his and Kim Kardashian's 6-year-old son. In the adorable pic, posted on Jan. 20, Saint is seen with one hand hanging off a small basketball hoop, proving that he is clearly cut out for the game. As for his playtime attire, Saint wore a black fleece sweater paired with black basketball shorts and sneakers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kanye West Sounds Off On#Grande#House
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kanye West Claims He Will Drop Coachella Show If Billie Eilish Won’t Apologize To Travis Scott – UPDATE: She Responds

UPDATE: No apology yet from Billie Eilish. But she responded to Kanye West tweet in his comments section. “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan,” Eilish replied. EARLIER: Kanye West wants an apology from Billie Eilish. Not to him, but to fellow rapper Travis Scott, who was allegedly dissed by Eilish last Saturday. The beef started when Eilish stopped her show in Atlanta on Saturday to attend to a fan having breathing problems in front of the stage. Eilish got her crew to procure an inhaler for the fan. That’s when she made some comments that many have construed as...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Kanye West Is Now Allegedly Spreading Tasteless Rumors About Pete Davidson

Kanye West is not happy about estranged wife Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson. Less than a week after dropping a diss record about the Saturday Night Live star, now the DONDA rapper is reportedly spreading tasteless rumors about Pete. According to TMZ, Ye is allegedly telling friends that Pete is suffering with AIDS. Celebrity blogger DJ Akademiks revealed the news earlier this week:
CELEBRITIES
1051thebounce.com

Kanye Reveals What Caused Problems Between Him & Kim Kardashian

As Kanye and Kim Kardashian venture into new public relationships, Ye is dishing on their nearly seven-year marriage and some of the problems that caused them to lead to divorce. In a new interview from Hollywood Unlocked, Ye spills that cancel culture was one of the factors that caused problems...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

136K+
Followers
14K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy