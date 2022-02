I’m not sure what it is we’re seeing when it comes to the economy, but it is troubling. What started as temporary inflation, apparently caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has now become baked into the economic cake. We have supply-chain issues and severe labor shortages, also blamed on the pandemic, while, at the same time, we have more people than you might think struggling to get back into the job market.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO