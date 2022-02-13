Aviva Lev-Ari, PhD, RN, Founder, LPBI Group: 1.0 & 2.0 – Duplicate

DNA methyltransferase 1 (DNMT1) shows close link with heart disease. This study aimed to define the role DNMT1 plays in heart failure and determine the underlying mechanism. Expression of microRNA (miR)-152-3p, DNMT1, E26 transformation specific-1 (ETS1) and ras homolog gene family member H (RhoH) was determined by RT-qPCR and/or western blot analysis. The interaction between miR-152-3p and ETS1 was predicted and verified. Methylation of the miR-152-3p promoter region was assessed using methylation-specific PCR. H9c2 cells were chosen for in vitro assays to examine the regulatory role of DNMT1 in autophagy and mitophagy with respect to miR-152-3p/ETS1/RhoH. Doxorubicin (DOX)-induced rat models of heart failure were employed for in vivo validation. DNMT1 expression was upregulated in the heart tissues of DOX-induced rats, where it showed an inverse correlation with miR-152-3p expression. Moreover, DNMT1 was shown to enhance methylation of the miR-152-3p promoter region and suppress its expression, leading to inhibition of mitophagy in H9c2 cells. In addition, DNMT1 enhanced expression of ETS1, which further elevated RhoH expression. Moreover, ETS1-elevated RhoH reduced cell viability and promoted autophagy and mitophagy in H9c2 cells upon treatment with DOX. Next, in vivo results demonstrated that depletion of DNMT1 protected rats from heart failure in a miR-152-3p/ETS1/RhoH-dependent manner. Overall, these findings indicate that DNMT1 may inhibit expression of miR-152-3p by promoting the methylation of miR-152-3p and enhancing the expression of ETS1, thereby inducing RHOH transcriptional activation and inhibiting mitochondrial autophagy, ultimately promoting the development of heart failure.
