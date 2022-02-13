Aviva Lev-Ari, PhD, RN, Founder, LPBI Group: 1.0 & 2.0 – Duplicate

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

pharmaceuticalintelligence.com

Digital Therapeutics In Healthcare: The Market Perspectives

Digital Therapeutics In Healthcare: The Market Perspectives. CB Insights <healthcare.insights@cbinsights.com> Thu, 20 Jan 2022 15:03:47 +0000. At the end of Q3’21, the digital health sector was on track to collect nearly $53B by the end of the year. Fast-forward through Q4’21. Digital health startups surpassed that and pulled in...
HEALTH
Futurity

Blood test offers better preeclampsia risk prediction

A blood test could help doctors predict if a pregnant woman is likely to develop a life-threatening condition called preeclampsia, a new study finds. The test is more accurate than current methods of predicting preeclampsia, the researchers report. Preeclampsia is characterized by the onset of high blood pressure and excess...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

CD103CD8 tissue-resident memory T cell infiltration predicts clinical outcome and adjuvant therapeutic benefit in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

CD103+CD8+ tissue-resident memory T (TRM) cells, associated with better overall survival among various malignancies, are thought to activate anti-tumour immune response and affect therapeutic sensitivity including both immunotherapy and adjuvant chemotherapy (ACT). Methods. Totally 650 muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) patients from three independent cohorts were included in this study for...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Brain training with neurofeedback shows enhanced benefits on cognitive functions

Brain training is structured and repeated practice that aims to improve cognitive functions. Studies on the impacts of brain training have produced mixed results. Nevertheless, researchers are still interested in exploring brain training's effects. Now, a research group led by associate professor Rui Nouchi and professor Ryuta Kawashima from Tohoku...
SCIENCE
Person
Robin
psychologytoday.com

A “Striking” Link Between Vitamin D Levels and Omicron

A low vitamin D level "is surely a primary cause of severe COVID-19" say some researchers. Results are equally relevant for Omicron as for previous strains, and likely those still to come. Vitamin D affects many organs and the immune system. A study is the first to examine existing vitamin...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Generation of a recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa mouse model with patient-derived compound heterozygous mutations

Recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) is an intractable genetic disease of the skin caused by mutations in the COL7A1 gene. The majority of patients with RDEB harbor compound heterozygous mutations-two distinct mutations on each chromosome-without any apparent hotspots in the COL7A1 mutation pattern. This situation has made it challenging to establish a reliable RDEB mouse model with mutations that accurately mimic the genomic background of patients. Here, we established an RDEB mouse model harboring patient-type mutations in a compound heterozygous manner, using the CRISPR-based genome-editing technology i-GONAD. We selected two mutations, c.5818delC and E2857X, that have frequently been identified in cohorts of Japanese patients with RDEB. These mutations were introduced into the mouse genome at locations corresponding to those identified in patients. Mice homozygous for the 5818delC mutation developed severe RDEB-like phenotypes and died immediately after birth, whereas E2857X homozygous mice did not have a shortened lifespan compared to wild-type mice. Adult E2857X homozygous mice showed hair abnormalities, syndactyly, and nail dystrophy; these findings indicate that E2857X is indeed pathogenic in mice. Mice with the c.5818delC/E2857X compound heterozygous mutation presented an intermediate phenotype between the c.5818delC and E2857X homozygous mice. Single-cell RNA sequencing further clarified that the intrafollicular keratinocytes in c.5818delC/E2857X compound heterozygous mice exhibited abnormalities in cell cycle regulation. The proposed strategy to produce compound heterozygous mice, in addition to the established mouse line, will facilitate research on RDEB pathogenesis to develop a cure for this devastating disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNA damage-induced translocation of mitochondrial factor HIGD1A into the nucleus regulates homologous recombination and radio/chemo-sensitivity

HIGD1A is an important mitochondrial protein recently shown to have a novel nuclear localization under severe stress. However, whether this protein is also associated with the DNA damage response has rarely been studied. Here, we reported that DSBs-induced the translocation of mitochondrial HIGD1A to the nucleus is dependent on nuclear pore complex (NPCs), which finally promotes HR and radio/chemo-resistance. Importantly, NUP93 and HIGD1A physically interact and the interaction domain with NUP93 is located at residues 46"“60 of HIGD1A. Chromatin-enriched HIGD1A can then directly interact with RPA. During the early stages of HR, HIGD1A promotes the loading of RPA to DSBs and activates the DNA damage-dependent chromatin association of RAD9-RAD1-HUS1 complex (9-1-1), which stimulates the ATR-Chk1-dependent G2/M DNA damage checkpoint. After facilitating RPA-ssDNA binding, HIGD1A in turn inhibits abnormal persistence of RPA1 foci by promoting ubiquitination of RPA1 and inducing its eventual proteasomal degradation. In addition, we have identified clinical drug Preveon associated with the HIGD1A-NUP93 interaction domain using a virtual screening approach. This compound directly interacted with HIGD1A, which was verified by NMR, and then inhibited HIGD1A translocation. Collectively, we demonstrate a novel role for HIGD1A in DSBs and provide rationale for using HIGD1A inhibitors as cancer therapeutics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Crosstalk between SDF-1/CXCR4 and SDF-1/CXCR7 in cardiac stem cell migration

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep16813, published online 18 November 2015. This Article contains errors. The images for the medium only and SDF-1 only groups are identical between Fig.Â 2C, D as the images in these figures were produced from the same experiment. This is not clearly stated in the article. For clarity, this figure is now corrected and the experiment is represented by a single panel; the legend of this figure is also revised to reflect this change. The corrected Fig.Â 2 is included below.
SCIENCE
#Biotechnology#Text Mining#Cardiovascular Diseases#1 0 2 0#Lpbi Rrb#Linkedin#Lpbi Group#Ip Ownership#Transition#New Strategies#Article Views#The Data Architecture#Blockchain#Journal#Coronavirus Portal
Medscape News

Can Periodontal Treatment Reduce CV Events in Stroke Patients?

The first randomized trial to investigate whether periodontal treatment can reduce future risk of cardiovascular events or stroke suggests some promise with this strategy. The PREMIERS study, which was conducted in patients with a recent stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA) who also had gum disease, did not show a statistically significant difference between intensive periodontal treatment and standard treatment in the rate of recurrent stroke, myocardial infarction (MI) or death in the 1-year follow-up, although there was a strong trend toward benefit in the intensive group.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Toxicity of Treatment for Histiocytic Neoplasms

Ronald S. Go, MD, explains how toxicities of treatment for histiocytic neoplasms compared with toxicities observed in other malignancies. Ronald S. Go, MD, a hematology oncologist with the Mayo Clinic, explains how toxicities of treatment for histiocytic neoplasms compared with toxicities observed in other malignancies. In the National Comprehensive Cancer...
CANCER
Freethink

Bionic pacemaker causes heart to beat irregularly — on purpose

A new bionic pacemaker bested normal heart implants in a recent study — by causing the heart to beat irregularly. That may sound like a flaw, not a feature. But by matching the pacemaker to the lungs, the heart beat more naturally — dramatically improving blood flow. The...
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

DNA methyltransferase 1 (DNMT1) suppresses mitophagy and aggravates heart failure via the microRNA-152-3p/ETS1/RhoH axis

DNA methyltransferase 1 (DNMT1) shows close link with heart disease. This study aimed to define the role DNMT1 plays in heart failure and determine the underlying mechanism. Expression of microRNA (miR)-152-3p, DNMT1, E26 transformation specific-1 (ETS1) and ras homolog gene family member H (RhoH) was determined by RT-qPCR and/or western blot analysis. The interaction between miR-152-3p and ETS1 was predicted and verified. Methylation of the miR-152-3p promoter region was assessed using methylation-specific PCR. H9c2 cells were chosen for in vitro assays to examine the regulatory role of DNMT1 in autophagy and mitophagy with respect to miR-152-3p/ETS1/RhoH. Doxorubicin (DOX)-induced rat models of heart failure were employed for in vivo validation. DNMT1 expression was upregulated in the heart tissues of DOX-induced rats, where it showed an inverse correlation with miR-152-3p expression. Moreover, DNMT1 was shown to enhance methylation of the miR-152-3p promoter region and suppress its expression, leading to inhibition of mitophagy in H9c2 cells. In addition, DNMT1 enhanced expression of ETS1, which further elevated RhoH expression. Moreover, ETS1-elevated RhoH reduced cell viability and promoted autophagy and mitophagy in H9c2 cells upon treatment with DOX. Next, in vivo results demonstrated that depletion of DNMT1 protected rats from heart failure in a miR-152-3p/ETS1/RhoH-dependent manner. Overall, these findings indicate that DNMT1 may inhibit expression of miR-152-3p by promoting the methylation of miR-152-3p and enhancing the expression of ETS1, thereby inducing RHOH transcriptional activation and inhibiting mitochondrial autophagy, ultimately promoting the development of heart failure.
SCIENCE
umass.edu

Neurobiologist Collaborates in Research to Develop New Treatment Technology for Alzheimer’s Disease

Jennifer Rauch, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, is collaborating on a two-year, $700,000 National Institutes of Health grant to develop a new technology to treat Alzheimer’s disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy and other neurodegenerative diseases. Rauch will be working with grant recipient Novoron Bioscience, a San Diego-based biotechnology...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
megadoctornews.com

Safe to Give Clot-busting Drug to Stroke Patients Who Took Blood Thinners

Newswise — Stroke patients on long-term blood thinners who were given the clot-busting drug alteplase enjoyed better recoveries than those who did not receive the drug and had no increased risk of bleeding, a new study led by UTSW researchers shows. The results run counter to the common practice of withholding the clot-busting drug to these patients due to concerns over complications from bleeding.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Tenecteplase for Stroke Linked toReduced ICH Risk

Patients with an ischemic stroke treated with tenecteplase have almost a 50% lower rate of symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage (sICH) compared with those receiving alteplase, preliminary results from a large, multicenter registry study suggest. "In clinical practice where centers are using tenecteplase, we're seeing that the rate of symptomatic hemorrhage after...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Daily Medication Pearl: Edoxaban (Savaysa)

Edoxaban (Savaysa) can reduce the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation. For NVAF: The recommended dose is 60 mg once daily in patients with CrCL >50 to ≤ 95 mL/min. Do not use edoxaban in patients with CrCL > 95 mL/min. For deep...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Daily Medication Pearl: Diroximel Fumarate (Vumerity)

Diroximel fumarate (Vumerity) is indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. Dosing: Starting dose 231 mg twice a day, orally, for 7 days. Maintenance dose after 7 days 462 mg administered as two 231 mg capsules twice a day, orally. Dosage forms: Delayed-release capsules 231 mg. Adverse...
HEALTH
Medscape News

New Score Helps Predict Mortality After TEER Mitral Repair

A new eight-item score may predict mortality after transcatheter edge-to-edge (TEER) repair of the mitral valve, new research shows. The investigators found the "MitraScore" was also predictive for heart failure hospitalization and correlated with the likelihood of clinical improvement. "Maybe with this score you can provide honest information to the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TechCrunch

Lung-health startup Respira Labs inhales $2.8M to help respiration patients breathe easier

The pre-seed round was led by Latin America-focused biotech investor Zentynel Frontier Investments, with participation from academic incubation investors VentureWell, mission-driven impact investor ImpactAssets and a few additional angels from the United States and Latin America. On top of the investment raised, the company was awarded an additional $1.8 million in grants from Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR), National Science Foundation (NSF) and National Institutes for Health (NIH).
HEALTH

