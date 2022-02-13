ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RedNotebook 2.23

By Razvan Serea
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRedNotebook is a modern desktop journal. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customizable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, Latex or PDF. RedNotebook is...

