‘Twas the night before Valentine’s Day as local florists make preparations

By Julia Hazel
 23 hours ago

Valentine’s Day is on February 14th, and local businesses are preparing for the big day.

The weekend before Valentine’s Day has already been busy this year.

According to the owner of Larese Floral Design, it has been the best year for business in the past two years.

The owner said that they are getting plenty of orders and are enjoying the amount of people who are calling in.

The “purrfect” new hang out spot: New cat café opens in Erie

“I’m probably going to be here from now until tomorrow night at seven or eight o’clock not going home tonight, but that’s what we’re here for just to put smiles on people’s faces, and so we’re excited,” said Carl Larese, Owner of Larese Floral Design.

If you make an order and want to add a special gift to it, Larese said that you can drop the gift off to them and they will deliver it along with the flowers.

