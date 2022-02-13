Godrick Soldier Greaves

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army said Wednesday it will immediately begin discharging soldiers who have refused to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, putting more than 3,300 service members at risk of being thrown out soon. The Army’s announcement makes it the final military service to lay out its discharge...
A U.S. Army soldier died this week in Syria while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. 20-year-old Spc. Alex J. Ram, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., died Feb. 1, 2022, during non-combat operations in Tell Beydar, Syria. The Department of Defense first revealed the death and Ram’s identity on Friday. The exact...
Fort Bragg, N.C. — The Army will immediately start separating soldiers who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, it announced this week. Commanders are to begin involuntary separation proceedings against soldiers who refused the COVID-19 vaccination order and who do not have an approved or pending exemption, an Army news release said Wednesday.
BANGOR, Maine — Dozens of Maine National Guard members will soon deploy overseas. The 120th Regional Support Group, one of two brigade-level headquarters units in Maine, will deploy to Poland this spring. The unit consists of approximately 80 soldiers from across Maine and will be deployed for approximately one year.
Nearly 335 Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 181st Field Artillery Regiment, are scheduled to return home this week after a successful ten-month deployment to the Middle East. Roughly 195 Soldiers are scheduled to arrive on Feb. 3, with an additional 140 scheduled to return on...
Soldiers take an oath of enlistment to serve the nation and the U.S. Army aims to repay their service through U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command programs like the Partnership for Youth Success and Soldier For Life. Both programs have one goal in mind: improve Soldiers’ lives during and after their time of service.
Two hundred Fort Drum soldiers are heading to Europe amid escalating tensions between Russia and the Ukraine. The departing soldiers were expected to meet Gov. Kathy Hochul Friday before leaving, but an ice storm made it too dangerous for her to make the trip. So the governor spent time Friday speaking with the soldiers over video conference.
An investigation has been launched after the death of a soldier at an Army base in North Yorkshire. In a statement, an Army spokesperson said: "We can confirm the death of a soldier on 5 February. "The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to...
U.S. troops are being deployed to Poland, Germany, and Romania. WASHINGTON, D.C. | Approximately 200 Fort Drum soldiers will be deploying to allied countries outside of Ukraine as part of the Department of Defense’s support to allies and partners in Europe. “Once again, our nation has called upon the...
The 92nd Infantry Division of the Buffalo Soldiers honored a Mobile City Council member today. Taylor Howard and Eddir Irby Jr. presented CJ Small with a gift at Tuesday's council meeting. It was part of a thank you to Small for making sure the Buffalo Soldiers had everything they needed to help clean up Oaklawn Cemetery.
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — A former soldier from Pittston is receiving a new tribute for his military service nearly 80 years ago. President Biden signed into law the Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal act this past Tuesday. According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, John...
KILLEEN, Texas — With tensions rising between Russia, Ukraine, NATO, and the United States, we wanted to check in with our future military. “Just because it’s scary doesn’t mean I completely have to stop and give up on what I want to do and what I want to do is help people,” Shoemaker High School Senior and JROTC Cadet Anabella Strong said.
The Buffalo Soldiers were some of the Army’s bravest fighters, yet historically, the most unsung. Reverend Robert Dixon, 100, is believed to be the last of the Buffalo Soldiers who served at West Point. He now lives in the Capital Region.
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Iowa National Guard says 250 Iowa soldiers from Mason City and Iowa City will be deployed to Poland to help with the mobilization of troops in Eastern Europe. The 1133rd Transportation Company, headquartered in Mason City, and the 209th Medical Company Area Support, headquartered in...
Robert Capa/International Center of Photography/Magnum Photos. Dan Kaufman is the author of The Fall of Wisconsin: The Conservative Conquest of a Progressive Bastion and the Future of American Politics.(February 2022)
You may have noticed Buffalo Soldiers at community events, but silently wondered who they represented. You may have even heard the Bob Marley song called “Buffalo Soldier.” Grady Snell, founder of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, and Buffalo Soldiers Global Recognition and Riding Club, took a little time out of his busy schedule to share a history lesson.
“Being able to save lives, to me, is one of the greatest feelings.”. These words come from Pfc. David Berarducci, a firefighter stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, whose parent unit, the 36th Engineer Brigade, based here on Fort Hood. His route to the Army led him to a fateful...
As the war of words escalates between Russia and the United States of America over the Ukraine crises, soldiers across the country are on standby for possible deployment. At a meeting of the United Nations Security Council early Monday morning, diplomats from the two world powers faced off and accused each other of stoking the crisis. According to The Washington Post, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya had some harsh words for the U.S.
Having noticed that he had been intercepted by a Hurricane fighter scrambled from RAF Shawbury, the pilot of the Wellington bomber went back to reading his map. He was about to be rudely interrupted. Because what happened next was surely one of the most extraordinary incidents in the history of the Royal Air Force, with echoes of the dilemma faced by American fighter pilots had they successfully intercepted the hijacked airliners during the September 11 terror attacks.
