Land of Reeds Helm

By Best Games
IGN
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article"Helm made from strips of iron fastened together. Worn by warriors of the Land...

www.ign.com

IGN

Kaiden Helm

"Helm worn by Kaiden sellswords. These hulking, fearless mercenaries, said to hail from the mountaintops of the wintry north, are adept at fighting on horseback. Kaiden is the name of their home settlement."
IGN

Pumpkin Helm

"An oval helmet large enough to cover any head. Very heavy and very hard. The inside of the helm is pitch black, keeping the crazed warrior within from panicking. Perhaps its rather roomy interior also helps alleviate the feelings of pressure and claustrophobia."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#The Land Of Reeds
IGN

Crucible Axe Helm

"Helm of one of sixteen ancient knights who served Godfrey, the first Elden Lord. The axe ornamentation is the knight Ordovis' mark, displayed also by his men. The conduits that cover this armor seethe with the power of life's crucible; that which coursed through the Erdtree in its primordial form."
IGN

Lance Talisman

The Lance Talisman enhances damage dealt while on horseback when worn. This item is located on a body found near a Damaged Colossus on the far Northeast side of Storm Hill in West Limgrave, above the Saintsbridge leading to East Limgrave's Mistwood.
IGN

The Breakthrough Choice - Frank or the Truck

Dying Light includes a many decisions Aiden will have to make as you meet the people of Villedor, but there are several major choices that can have far-reaching consequences over the story. This page includes spoilers of what choices you can make during the Survivor-specific story quest The Breakthrough, and whether or not you stick with Frank after an ambush.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Preserving Boluses

"Scarlet boluses made of cave moss. Alleviates scarlet rot buildup and cures rot ailment. Scarlet rot accumulates gradually, coming into effect once the threshold is reached. Scarlet rot ailment greatly lowers HP in steady increments for a period. Take one of these in timely fashion to avoid such an event."
BEAUTY & FASHION
IGN

Flask of Crimson Tears

A Sacred flask modeled after a golden holy chalice that was once graced by a tear of life. Filled with crimson tears, this flask restores HP with use. Rest at a site of grace to replenish. It is said that a Finger Maiden will bestow two such chalices upon the chosen Tarnished when they meet.
IGN

Horizon Forbidden West Review

Horizon Forbidden West reviewed on PlayStation 5 by Simon Cardy. A triumphant combination of enthralling combat, top-tier creature, and character design, and a captivating open world, Horizon Forbidden West is an absolute blast and fantastic showcase for the power of the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
thefern.org

FERN’s Friday Feed: Farmers vs. endangered salmon

Welcome to FERN’s Friday Feed (#FFF), where we share the stories from this week that made us stop and think. “In November, when a string of catastrophic storms hit the Pacific Northwest, the Nooksack River flooded, submerging farming communities in both the U.S. and Canada. Cows were swept away, and farmers raced to save them on boats and jet skis. By the time the waters subsided, thousands of farmers and farmworkers had lost their livelihoods—particularly in British Columbia—and a long-running dispute over how best to manage the Nooksack had gotten a lot worse,” writes Teresa Cotsirilos. “It’s a fight that pits farmers against Native communities, the U.S. against Canada, and the demands of development against the demands of conservation.”
AGRICULTURE
IGN

Royal House Scroll

Sorcery scroll of the Carian royal family, the heads of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Can be given to a learned sorcerer to gain access to sorceries. The Royal House Scroll is a Key Item in Elden Ring that can be given to sorcerer characters to learn more glintstone sorceries - for a price.
ROYALS
IGN

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Authority Pack Free DLCs Trailer

Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with Dying Light 2's factions-inspired Authority Pack DLC. The first part of the first free skin pack, Authority, is available now for the open-world action RPG and features a chest piece, joggers, and sneakers. The second part arrives on February 16 and will feature headgear, braces, and gloves. The third part, featuring a weapon, will be available on February 18, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

