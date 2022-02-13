Land of Reeds Helm

When it comes down to navigation, boat-handling or any other dicey aspect of boating, accepting your limitations is totally cool. Some years ago, when Power & Motoryacht’s offices were berthed in New York City, I spent many an hour in a giant Manhattan high-rise composed of chrome, steel and glass. But every now and then, this seriously urbanized, decidedly un-boaty setting would produce a genuine, eye-popping adventure. The visit I got one day from my friend Bobby Fitz, officially known in the annals of the New York City Police Department as Det. Robert Fitzgibbons, is one of the best examples.
Comments / 0