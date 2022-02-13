Land of Reeds Helm

Welcome to FERN’s Friday Feed (#FFF), where we share the stories from this week that made us stop and think. “In November, when a string of catastrophic storms hit the Pacific Northwest, the Nooksack River flooded, submerging farming communities in both the U.S. and Canada. Cows were swept away, and farmers raced to save them on boats and jet skis. By the time the waters subsided, thousands of farmers and farmworkers had lost their livelihoods—particularly in British Columbia—and a long-running dispute over how best to manage the Nooksack had gotten a lot worse,” writes Teresa Cotsirilos. “It’s a fight that pits farmers against Native communities, the U.S. against Canada, and the demands of development against the demands of conservation.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO