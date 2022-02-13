Kaiden Helm

Join members of the development team to learn more about Zorya: The Celestial Sisters, including features such as full cross-play functionality and co-op split screen, as well as learn more about the Friend Pass for the two-player cooperative puzzle game. In Zorya: The Celestial Sisters, embark on an adventure where you and your in-game partner solve puzzles and explore Vyraj, a desolate world where the sun never sets. Playing as Aysu, the night goddess who must stay within the shadows, or Solveig, the all-powerful sun goddess who controls time and can harness solar energy, players find themselves separated and must collaborate on their quest to reunite the sisters. Zorya: The Celestial Sisters is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.

