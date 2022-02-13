ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kaiden Helm

IGN
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article"Helm worn by Kaiden sellswords. These hulking, fearless mercenaries,...

Crucible Axe Helm

"Helm of one of sixteen ancient knights who served Godfrey, the first Elden Lord. The axe ornamentation is the knight Ordovis' mark, displayed also by his men. The conduits that cover this armor seethe with the power of life's crucible; that which coursed through the Erdtree in its primordial form."
Lance Talisman

The Lance Talisman enhances damage dealt while on horseback when worn. This item is located on a body found near a Damaged Colossus on the far Northeast side of Storm Hill in West Limgrave, above the Saintsbridge leading to East Limgrave's Mistwood.
Pumpkin Helm

"An oval helmet large enough to cover any head. Very heavy and very hard. The inside of the helm is pitch black, keeping the crazed warrior within from panicking. Perhaps its rather roomy interior also helps alleviate the feelings of pressure and claustrophobia."
Anhinga Catching Fish Behind Bradford Postal Station

This anhinga went fishing underwater and then surfaced to toss the fish in the air before eating in the pond behind the Bradford Postal Station. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
#Mercenaries
Helm or High Water

Sign In to follow. Follow Helm or High Water, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Cobb has one (big) keeper

Brandon Cobb had to fish until almost 2 o’clock this afternoon before he caught his first keeper. It was worth the wait. Cobb landed the big bass of the day so far - a 9-pounder - at 1:49. On a related big bass topic, you’ll notice that Bob Downey...
ANIMALS
February kicks off new bass season

The anglers that chase one species, almost fanatically have to be bass purists. These folks are on the lake year round and February is like the “kickoff” to the new season. Late winter/early spring is well known as the time heavyweight bass head for the shallows. The next...
HOBBIES
Floating Fortress

The Peace Keeper's central HQ, Aiden makes his way to the Floating Fortress during the Welcome on Board Mission, meeting with Jack Matt and Juan. The giant freighter ship can be found in The Wharf and holds a bed, storage spot, a store and a craft master, as well as multiple side missions.
Horizon Forbidden West Review

Horizon Forbidden West reviewed on PlayStation 5 by Simon Cardy. A triumphant combination of enthralling combat, top-tier creature, and character design, and a captivating open world, Horizon Forbidden West is an absolute blast and fantastic showcase for the power of the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
Scale Armor Set

"Armor reinforced with small metal scales. The cape covering the shoulders is made with treated rock lizard skin, and provides ample protection against fire." This armor set be bought from the Nomadic Merchant in the Weeping Peninsula in the South Limgrave Region, at the Castle Morne Rampart.
Flask of Cerulean Tears

A Sacred flask modeled after a golden holy chalice that was once graced by a tear of life. Filled with cerulean tears, this flask restores FP with use. Rest at a site of grace to replenish. It is said that a Finger Maiden will bestow two such chalices upon the chosen Tarnished when they meet.
Liurnia East Map

Map of Liurnia's eastern region. The majority of Liurnia, known for its vast forests and ever-present fog, is sinking into a lake. The eastern coast is home to a highroad running north and south. The Liurnia East Map is a Map Fragment located at one of the large steles in...
Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Authority Pack Free DLCs Trailer

Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with Dying Light 2's factions-inspired Authority Pack DLC. The first part of the first free skin pack, Authority, is available now for the open-world action RPG and features a chest piece, joggers, and sneakers. The second part arrives on February 16 and will feature headgear, braces, and gloves. The third part, featuring a weapon, will be available on February 18, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Preserving Boluses

"Scarlet boluses made of cave moss. Alleviates scarlet rot buildup and cures rot ailment. Scarlet rot accumulates gradually, coming into effect once the threshold is reached. Scarlet rot ailment greatly lowers HP in steady increments for a period. Take one of these in timely fashion to avoid such an event."
Zorya: The Celestial Sisters - Friend Pass and Cooperation Trailer

Join members of the development team to learn more about Zorya: The Celestial Sisters, including features such as full cross-play functionality and co-op split screen, as well as learn more about the Friend Pass for the two-player cooperative puzzle game. In Zorya: The Celestial Sisters, embark on an adventure where you and your in-game partner solve puzzles and explore Vyraj, a desolate world where the sun never sets. Playing as Aysu, the night goddess who must stay within the shadows, or Solveig, the all-powerful sun goddess who controls time and can harness solar energy, players find themselves separated and must collaborate on their quest to reunite the sisters. Zorya: The Celestial Sisters is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Our Outdoors: Keep Your Hooks Sharp

Stay Sharp. Whether on the water or at the vise, like with this Clouser minnow tied up for spring crappie fishing, checking the sharpness of hooks on any lure with a hook file is a small step that can pay big dividends. Simonson Photo. Through the magnification of the reading...
HOBBIES
The Breakthrough Choice - Frank or the Truck

Dying Light includes a many decisions Aiden will have to make as you meet the people of Villedor, but there are several major choices that can have far-reaching consequences over the story. This page includes spoilers of what choices you can make during the Survivor-specific story quest The Breakthrough, and whether or not you stick with Frank after an ambush.
VIDEO GAMES
Cox hopes to “paint” a successful picture

A splash of yellow stood out from the eye-catching red/white Berkley wrapped Crestliner that carried John Cox to an incredible Day-3 limit of 31-15. Strapped to his front deck was, of all things, a 12-foot telescoping extension pole — the thing you use to paint high walls and ceilings.
CARS
Kaiden Armor Set

"Armor worn by Kaiden sellswords. These hulking, fearless mercenaries, said to hail from the mountaintops of the wintry north, are adept at fighting on horseback. Kaiden is the name of their home settlement." This armor set can drop by defeating the Northern Mercenaries that patrol the Lands Between in the...
APPAREL

