Anchrum's impact the focus of latest 'Life in the League'

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 23 hours ago

Clemson football’s latest edition of “Life In the League” is out.

This one features a former Tiger, who will be playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Clemson fans get an inside look at Tremayne Anchrum and the impact he is making on and off the field.

Since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Los Angeles, Anchrum has put an emphasis on trying to help the local community as much as possible.

Before Anchrum takes the field on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals, check out Clemson football’s latest feature:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

