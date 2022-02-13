ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fabinho strike helps Liverpool grind out victory over Burnley

By Sunny Badwal
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lo9Nh_0eDRGQpt00

Fabinho’s fifth goal in seven matches helped Liverpool grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City.

With rain seemingly blowing around Turf Moor in three different directions at the same time, the conditions seemed ideal for an upset – one Jurgen Klopp’s side could ill-afford starting the game 12 points off the leaders.

But even though the visitors reunited their famed original front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the first time since the end of October, it was their new-found goalscoring midfielder who made the breakthrough.

Since the turn of the year, no team-mate has scored more than the Brazil international, whose primary role of anchoring the midfield was also performed superbly in a scrappy contest which saw a number of players struggle.

Tottenham slipped to their third straight defeat after losing 2-0 at home to Wolves.

Raul Jimenez put the visitors in front when he smashed home emphatically after Hugo Lloris parried Leander Dendocker’s initial effort.

Dendoncker doubled their advantage when Ben Davies’ poor pass gave Wolves the incentive to come forward again and after Daniel Podence’s effort crashed off the woodwork,  the Belgian was on hand to double the lead and send Wolves above Spurs into seventh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFXFe_0eDRGQpt00

Kieran Tripper’s first-half free-kick helped Newcastle move four points clear of the  relegation zone with a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Referee Craig Pawson originally gave a penalty following Callum Chambers’ foul on Joe Willock but after VAR was consulted, the foul was judged to be just outside the area, Trippier stepped up and smashed the free-kick past Emiliano Martinez after it deflected off Emi Buendia.

Villa thought they had an equaliser when Ollie Watkins headed in from close range but VAR ruled him to be offside and the Magpies held on for their third victory on the spin.

Craig Dawson’s last-minute goal helped West Ham rescue a point against Leicester in a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen latched on to a long ball from Issa Diop and coolly smashed home to give the away side the lead heading into the break.

Youri Tielemans converted a penalty after Aaron Cresswell handled the ball inside the area and the Foxes soon had the lead when Ricardo Pereira dived in at the back post to head past Lukasz Fabianski.

However, Dawson was on hand to finish past Kasper Schmeichel for the equaliser despite claims that it came off the defender’s arm.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Liverpool beats Burnley 1-0, keeps in sight of City in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Liverpool isn’t letting up in its pursuit of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. A 1-0 win over last-place Burnley in challenging conditions at Turf Moor returned second-place Liverpool to within nine points of City on Sunday. The Reds also have a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Joe Willock
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Jurgen Klopp
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Burnley vs Liverpool Player Ratings as the Reds get a narrow 1-0 victory￼

Burnley vs Liverpool: Burnley squared off against Liverpool at the Turf Moor Stadium in Matchday 21 of the ongoing edition of the Premier League. Liverpool had more of the possession but the better chances fell for Burnley in the 1st half, but they were not able to capitalize on them. It came back to haunt them, as Liverpool took the lead in the 40th minute with Fabinho scoring from a rebound following a set piece situation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Follow Burnley v Liverpool live

We're bringing you live text and radio commentary of Burnley v Liverpool, plus Sunday's three other Premier League games. Match report and reaction will be on this page later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Ugly Win Over Burnley

Playing against Burnley is always a frustrating experience, especially during poor weather conditions at Turf Moor(dor). During rainy, blustery conditions, Liverpool struggled to sustain consistent control over the game during the first half in particular. The illusion of a series of good chances for Burnley, aided by very late offside flags, made it feel like the game was on a knife’s edge. Liverpool used a set piece goal, and the second half introduction of Thiago to earn all three points and keep within touching distance of Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virgil Van Dijk is back to his best, claims Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is back to his best with perfect timing for the remainder of the season, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.The Netherlands captain was in imposing form during the Reds’ hard-fought 1-0 victory at Burnley which helped maintain their pursuit of leaders Manchester City, who hold a nine-point advantage having played one match more.February’s Champions League restart – Liverpool go to Inter Milan this week – is usually the signal for Van Dijk to shift through the gears as the quest for trophies steps up.And having proved he has successfully recovered from anterior cruciate ligament surgery to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Burnley#Newcastle United Fc#Belgian#Var
The Independent

Burnley vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool play Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon in a meeting of two teams at opposite ends of the table. Burnley are desperate for points to boost their survival chances and although Sean Dyche’s side are unbeaten in three games, including Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United, the wins have eluded them and they remain rooted to the bottom of the table. Liverpool are on a run of three wins in a row as they attempt to catch leaders Manchester City, although manager Jurgen Klopp was dismissive of his side’s chances despite Thursday’s 2-0 win over Leicester. FOLLOW...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
BBC

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool: Reds avoided 'banana skin', says boss Jurgen Klopp

Manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased to see his side overcome testing conditions and difficult opponents as Liverpool won at bottom-of-the-table Burnley to record a fourth consecutive Premier League victory. In wind and rain at Turf Moor, Fabinho scored the game's only goal just before half-time, the midfielder stabbing the ball...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Quality of bench shows Jurgen Klopp’s biggest job now might be managing Liverpool squad depth

Liverpool kept the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, courtesy of a 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday in grim conditions.That’s almost the highlights of the game encapsulated right there, which was far from a classic but every bit the struggle Jurgen Klopp would have expected, even with the Clarets rooted to the bottom with just one league win all season.Fabinho notched the winner, a scrappy goal from close range toward the end of the first half, but it was even before kick-off where the real talking points around Liverpool’s charge for trophies might...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool’s Best Goals vs Burnley in the Klopp Era

After Liverpool's simple victory against Leicester City, they will now be relishing more of a challenge against relegation threatened Burnley. The Clarets currently sit at the bottom of the league but are coming off the back of a positive result as they drew 1-1 against Manchester United. So ahead of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

500K+
Followers
170K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy