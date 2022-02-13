UK weather: Met Office issues gale warnings as ‘powerful’ Storm Dudley threatens wet week

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across northern UK as 90mph winds are expected to batter parts of the nation next week.

The alert is in place from 6pm on Wednesday, 16 February to Thursday, 17 February at 6pm and is set to hit much of Scotland and north England.

Following Storm Corrie two weeks ago, the Met Office told The Independent that it is “probable” the gale could be upgraded to Storm Dudley as early as Monday.

The forecaster said: “Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland and northern Northern Ireland later Wednesday and extend eastward to the most of Scotland and northern England overnight into Thursday.

“There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in places. Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts and hills of Scotland. Winds are expected to ease, initially across western areas, through Thursday afternoon and evening.”

Travel disruption is likely, the forecaster warned, in addition to damage to buildings from fallen trees, power cuts and danger to life from flying debris.

The public should be alert to large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, the Met Office urged in their warning.

Met Office Meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “An unsettled theme continues into the new working week with a powerful jet stream fueling some deep areas of low pressure poised across the country bringing widespread wind and rain across the north.”

The warning comes after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie ripped through parts of the UK less than two weeks ago leaving thousands without power and hot water and causing two deaths in the nation in addition to at least four more across northern Europe.

Northern Powergrid said about 80,000 of its customers in the north-east were affected by power cuts following the double storm, and about 1,800 were still without power on Monday evening.

In addition to the gale weather warning, there is also an alert in place for heavy rainfall affected Wales.

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain is expected across Wales on Sunday. This follows a wet Saturday for many with widely 40-60 mm of rain during the weekend and some spots perhaps seeing 100 mm or more.”

According to the Met Office’s latest radar sequence, the rain is currently continuing to push in from the west, with heavier bursts having hit parts of Scotland, northern England and Wales on Saturday already.