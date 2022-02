UNDATED (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have run their team-record point streak to 19 games with a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars. Darcy Kuemper handled 23 shots for his second shutout of the season, helping Colorado improve to 17-0-2 during the point streak. Gabriel Landeskog scored twice for the Avs, who also received goals from Nazem Kadri and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Cale Makar had two assists for the Avalanche, who lead the NHL with 72 points in 46 games. The Avs are three points ahead of the Panthers with a game in hand.

