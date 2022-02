USA Swimming, the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, today announced that Anthony Nesty and Todd DeSorbo will be the head coaches of for the U.S. men’s and women’s swim teams, respectively, competing at the 2022 FINA World Championships. The competition will take place June 18-July 3, 2022, in Budapest, Hungary.

