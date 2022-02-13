Pedestrian struck by SUV early Sunday morning in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of East 8th Street early Sunday morning where a pedestrian had been struck.

Randy Snelson, 46, was struck while crossing the road by an SUV that was traveling eastbound. He was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition. Police say the driver of the SUV has also been identified and has been cooperative.

This case remains under investigation.

