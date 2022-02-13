Spurge’s Super Bowl LVI Props, Parlays, And More

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Rams franchise will be making their fifth appearance in the Super Bowl; third while calling Los Angeles home. Per NFL.com, Los Angeles is 2-23 when trailing by 10 or more points in the second half since 2017, both wins came in the NFC Championship game. The Rams have won eight of their last nine games, the best record in the NFL since Week 13, including playoffs. This is the second consecutive season, one of the Super Bowl teams is playing in their home stadium; Rams (this season) and Buccaneers (last season); that scenario had not occurred in the first 54 Super Bowls.
