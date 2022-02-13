Spurge’s Super Bowl LVI Props, Parlays, And More

The Los Angeles Rams are world champions after winning Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Here are the top three takeaways from the title game. Kupp made the game winning score again. He caught the pass that set up the game winning kick against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round. He caught the touchdown to bring the team in range against the San Francisco 49ers and then made the play to set up that game winning field goal. Then here in the Super Bowl, with the Bengals focused on stopping him he posted eight catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He was the better athlete than any of the defenders that tried to cover him and he was the better receiver than the Bengals JaMarr Chase who had zero touchdowns.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO