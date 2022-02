The rising cost of living is hitting low-paid workers harder than the pandemic as many fall behind on household bills and regularly skip meals, according to a new report.Research by the Living Wage Foundation found that almost one in five workers have taken out a pay-day loan to cover essentials in the past year.A survey of 1,700 workers earning less than the voluntary Real Living Wage found that almost two in five have fallen behind on household bills and a similar number have regularly skipped meals for financial reasons.Almost a third of respondents said they had not been able to...

