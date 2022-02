Stacking victories – especially ones against top-10 teams that snap really long home winning streaks – has a way of moving the needle. Which is exactly what the Memphis basketball team has done. The Tigers, winners of five in a row, made a loud statement last week by beating then-No. 7 Houston (now, No. 14) at the Fertitta Center. The Cougars hadn't lost there in more than two years, winning 37 straight games at home before falling 69-59...

