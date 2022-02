KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee basketball Vols, coming off wins over Miss. State and Vanderbilt are up three spots in this week’s AP Top-25 Poll to #16. That’s the good news; the bad news is the Vols will have that new ranking severely tested this week. Games include a Tuesday night showdown at home in front of a sold-out Thompson-Boling Arena crowd against border rival Kentucky. John Calipari’s Wildcats are up one spot in this Week’s poll to #4. The Vols will undoubtedly be out for revenge after being blown out by the Cats 107-79 on Jan. 15 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

