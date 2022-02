The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be very busy in the buyout market, and that could involve a reunion with one surprising former player. The Lakers could look to bring in Dennis Schroder as a backup point guard if he is bought out by the Houston Rockets, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. There is still some internal division over Schroder, but the Lakers are in need of a backup point guard and Schroder would fit the bill.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO