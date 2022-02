NEW YORK/BOSTON — A pair of Columbia Track & Field men set program records as David Vorbach (3,000m) and Jahi Hernandez (200m) each rewrote the record book in their respective races, as the Lions had solid finishes across the board at the Rutgers Indoor Invitational and the BU David Hemery Valentine Invite over the busy weekend of Feb. 11-12. Vorbach, who has now set two school records in the past two weekends, clocked a program record time of 8:00.77 in the 3,000-meter run at the Rutgers Indoor Invitational. While at the BU Invite, Hernandez broke his own school record in the 200-meter dash, finishing with a time of 21.48,

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO