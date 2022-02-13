Jackson Harper has the 'best day ever' Sunday with Tennessee Lady Vols Twitter takeover

Jackson Harper had "the best day ever" on Sunday – and it wasn't because the Tennessee Lady Vols beat Vanderbilt.

Harper, 8, always warms up with the Lady Vols, but he got to get even more involved, running the Lady Vol Basketball Twitter account during the 66-52 win over Vanderbilt at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper said her son informed her he would like to do it every game.

"I told him we probably couldn't do it every game, and he said 'Well, at least twice a year, then,' " Harper said. "I don't know if he knows really anything else that went on today, but he had the time of his life."

Harper was grateful to the Tennessee marketing and athletics department for the special game day for Jackson. Harper's husband, Jon, is an assistant coach for the Lady Vols.

"When you're a mom and you get to see your child have one of the most wonderful days of his life, for real, it's pretty special," said Harper, who got a bit emotional. "He ate a hot dog, apparently, in one of the quarters, that's what he tweeted."

All Jackson's tweets were labeled "#jacksontakeover" and he signed off "-jh" on each tweet. Harper even did a pregame interview with her son, and it was a touching moment to start the day with.

"Mom, can you tell me why we're doing pink jerseys today?" Jackson asked, holding the mic up for his mom.

"Today is our Play4Kay game, so we're raising awareness and maybe some dollars for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund for women's cancers. That's why I'm wearing pink today, too," said Harper, who wore a bright pink blazer Sunday.

Jackson then proceeded to ask if him and Kiley could stay up late if Tennessee won, and Harper said post game she'll probably let him stay up late.

Jackson may not get to do it every game, but it seems safe to say there's a new tradition on Rocky Top – at least if Jackson has anything to say about it.