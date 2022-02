New co-DC and safeties coach Powledge comes to Oregon after two years at Baylor and two years before that at Louisiana. Both teams had impressive turnarounds in their second season with a new staff – Louisiana went from 7-7 in 2018 to 11-3 in 2019 during head coach Billy Napier’s first two seasons (Napier is now Florida’s HC), and Baylor went from 2-7 in 2020 to 12-2 in 2021 in the first two seasons with head coach Dave Aranda. Powledge has been working under DC Ron Roberts for each of those four seasons, as the pair went from Lafayette to Aranda’s new staff in Waco in 2020.

FOOTBALL ・ 7 HOURS AGO