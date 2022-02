Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) continues to amaze everyone, including himself, with uphill sprinting the latest addition to his long list of attributes. The time trial world champion had already underlined his superiority against the clock with victory in the opening prologue at the Tour de la Provence, and had demonstrated his ability in the crosswinds in helping tee up Elia Viviani’s victory from a group of 25 on the opening road stage.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO