Day 11 of the Games starts out optimistic as we sail into Monday with seven golds, six silvers and three bronzes so far for Team USA. Sunday’s record-breaking events leave us speechless. Erin Jackson won the gold in the women’s short track 500m finals, making her the first Black woman to ever clinch a medal in speed skating. Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor won two medals (Humphries the gold, Meyers Taylor the silver) during the debut of the first-ever women’s monobob.

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO