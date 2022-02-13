ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Big Country Hoops: Area girls basketball teams enter postseason with high hopes

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dm0Yg_0eDRDpfj00

With teams ranked in every class from 1A to 4A, the Big Country comes into the UIL Girls Basketball Playoffs well represented. The bi-district round will kick off the 2022 postseason on Monday.

Here is a preview of the playoffs, by classification:

Class 4A

No. 15 Stephenville won a share of District 6-4A, finishing with a 24-9 overall record and 7-1 record in district. The Honeybees finished the regular season on a seven-game winning streak before falling 48-39 to Glen Rose in a seeding game.

Entering as the No. 2 seed from the district, Stephenville will face Iowa Park on Monday.

Also from that district is Brownwood, which went 3-5 in district play. The Lions tied for third in the district with Lampasas.

The other two 4A Big Country teams in the playoffs hail from District 3-4A — Big Spring and Snyder.

Big Spring went 18-13, 6-4, finishing third in the district. The Tigers finished 18-15, 5-5 for the No. 4 seed.

Class 3A

In 3A, No. 5 Jim Ned finished the regular season 30-1, 14-0, losing only to No. 4 Peaster in December. Since then, they have won 11 games in a row, 10 of which they won by double digits.

Between Claire Graham, Ashlynn Galvin and Riley Grohman, the Lady Indians have a combination of experience and youth that could take them deep in the playoffs. A year ago, Jim Ned made it to the regional semifinals before falling to Shallowater.

Merkel’s girls also put up an impressive regular season in District 3-3A, finishing second to Jim Ned. The Lady Badgers went 19-7, 12-2, and both district losses came against Jim Ned. The first of those losses was by only eight points. Merkel is led by senior Alyssa O’Malley, a Texas A&M Kingsville commit.

The Lady Badgers face a 20-12 Reagan County squad in the first round on Monday.

Also coming from District 3-3A is Ballinger, which finished fourth place at 7-7. Junior Addison Martin and senior Jenna Battle are the team’s leading scorers.

The Ladycats face Coahoma in bi-district. Coahoma tied for first in District 5-3A, finishing 9-1 in district play.

After fourth-place finishes, Eastland and Breckenridge will face No. 12 Nocona and No. 4 Peaster, respectively.

Class 2A

No. 13 Stamford enters as the area’s only ranked team in Class 2A.

The Lady Bulldogs played an exceptional regular season, finishing 30-2, 12-0. Their resume includes wins over Holliday, Graham and Anson (twice). They will face Quanah on Monday in Guthrie.

Also coming from Region II are Cisco, Anson and Haskell. Cisco finished 7-2 and second in Stamford’s district (District 10-2A). The Lady Loboes face Windthorst in round one.

Anson and Haskell finished third and fourth in that district and will face Seymour and Archer City, respectively.

From Region II, Roscoe comes into the postseason 25-6, 10-0. The Plowgirls have a deep lineup that includes Jacey Rodriguez, Carson Greenwood and Shauna McCambridge, among other key players. Roscoe will play against Wink on Monday in bi-district.

Also from Region II are Coleman and Colorado City. Coleman (10-18) will face Ozona, while Colorado City (7-17) will face Christoval.

Class 1A

The state’s smallest classification, Class 1A, is stacked with Big Country teams. Three of the top five teams in the TABC 1A Girls Rankings — No. 3 Huckabay, No. 4 Robert Lee and No. 5 Priddy — hail from the area.

Huckabay ended the regular season 30-4, 12-0 with several wins over teams from higher classifications. The Indians have outscored opponents 1,908-1,094 this year, and they open the postseason against Covington.

Robert Lee also had a perfect district record, ending the year 28-2, 10-0. The Lady Steers won every league game by double digits. They will face Santa Anna on Tuesday in a game played at Winters.

And Priddy went 24-4, 12-0. The Pirates’ resume includes blowout wins over May, Gorman and Gustine. They open the playoffs against Rochelle in bi-district.

Also in the top 10 are No. 8 Highland and No. 9 Hermleigh. The foes shared the District 14-1A title, splitting the regular season series. Hermleigh did, however, win 38-28 over Highland in a seeding game to take the district’s No. 1 seed into the playoffs.

The Lady Cardinals open the postseason against Baird, while the Lady Hornets face May.

Just outside the top 10 is No. 11 Jayton. The Lady Jays ended the regular season 26-6, 10-0, earning signature wins over Spur and Patton Springs. They start the postseason against Crosbyton in Lubbock on Monday.

Also ranked from the area are No. 17 Lingleville and No. 21 Westbrook. The Lady Cardinals, 21-6, open the playoffs against Morgan, while the 24-8 Wildcats kick off the postseason against Cross Plains.

Carson Field is the area sports reporter for the Abilene Reporter-News. He covers primarily Big Country high school sports. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to reporternews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

Girls basketball: Buford, Lakeview close out region play with wins

BUFORD — The Buford girls completed a perfect regular season in Region 8-6A after a 61-21 rout of Shiloh on Friday n both teams’ regular season finale at the Buford Arena. The Class 6A fourth-ranked Lady Wolves (21-3, 12-0 Region 8-6A) turned on the defense early, opening the game with a 21-1 run. They held the Lady Generals (2-19, 0-12 Region 8-6A) to just 4 points in the second quarter while taking a 34-5 halftime lead.
BUFORD, GA
The Southern

Girls Basketball | The postseason is underway

Saturday, 42 area girls basketball teams open play in 13 different regionals as they begin their journey towards the IHSA state championships in three weeks at Redbird Arena in Normal. Friday included 1A games at Christopher, Goreville and Gallatin County, 2A battles at Anna-Jonesboro and Benton and a 3A regional...
NORMAL, IL
wdnonline.com

Hydro-Eakly girls win at Vici

VICI — Hydro-Eakly concluded their regular season Tuesday night at Vici, with a 71-39 victory. “We did a really good job with our press and rotating to the ball,” assistant coach Hannah Guthrie said. “Offensively, I felt like we got any shot we wanted and we executed very well for the most part. We rushed ourselves at times, but we took good shots and worked the ball around really well.”
VICI, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Teams#High Hopes#Colorado City#Highschool#The Big Country#District 6 4a#Honeybees#Brownwood#Lions#Big Spring#Tigers#Indians#District 3 3a#Ladycats#Coahoma
Bemidji Pioneer

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji scores big win over highly ranked Brainerd

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team took off like a rocket in the second half of Saturday’s game against Brainerd at the BHS Gymnasium. The Lumberjacks and Warriors were tied at intermission, but it didn’t stay that way for long. Bemidji outscored Brainerd 39-24 in the second half, more than enough for a 56-41 statement victory.
BEMIDJI, MN
waynedailynews.com

Blue Devil Girls Begin Postseason Monday On KTCH, Area Subdistricts

WAYNE – Officials with the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) officially announced subdistrict pairings for Class C1 – Class D2 tournaments with the postseason to begin next week as records through February 8 counted towards the seeding. According to a release, the Wayne High girls have earned the...
WAYNE, NE
The Metrowest Daily News

With no Clark Tournament this winter, local athletic directors create CMass Basketball Classic

With the Clark Tournament canceled due to concerns stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, high school basketball teams across Central Mass. will play in a different tourney this February: the CMASS Basketball Classic. In a press release sent by Nipmuc Regional athletic director Chris Schmidt Monday morning, Schmidt explained the format for the new boys and girls basketball tournament. ...
GRAFTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Concord Monitor

High schools: Pembroke girls’ hoops makes D-II final four; D-III basketball, hockey and wrestling results

Key players: Pembroke – Annelise Dexter (17 points), Ashley Stephens (16 points); Lebanon – Ella Longacre (11 points), Catherine Cole (11 points) Highlights: The Spartans trailed 7-4 in the first quarter, but ended the opening frame with a 7-0 run to end the quarter with a 11-7 lead and didn't trail again. Lebanon closed to within one point (31-30) on a Cole 3-pointer with 3:50 remaining, but Dexter answered with a trey of her own and the Raiders couldn’t close the gap further. Pembroke will play No. 2 Bow in the semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Sanborn Regional High School.
PEMBROKE, NH
Post-Bulletin

High School Girls Basketball Focus: Kasson-Mantorville wins a big one

There's just one week left in the regular season for Class A and AA girls basketball teams, two weeks for AAA and AAAA. Kasson-Mantorville made sure it earned at least one big-time win, doing that this past week in beating what still looks to be the pound-for-pound best team in southeastern Minnesota, Goodhue.
HIGH SCHOOL
brownwoodnews.com

Consistency key for Lady Lions softball, which looks to improve in 2022

Coming off an 8-14-1 campaign and third place finish in District 6-4A, Brownwood softball head coach Jessica Lynn is hopeful the return of most of last season’s roster results in greater success in 2022. The Lady Lions’ softball season begins at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday as they host Jim Ned....
BROWNWOOD, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUBS DEFEAT BRYAN RUDDER 69-57

The Brenham Cub Basketball Team picked up a 69-57 victory over Bryan Rudder Friday night at the Brenham High School Gym. Rudder started off the game on a 10-0 run. The Cubs fought back and tied it up 14-14 at the end of the first quarter. The game remained nip...
BRENHAM, TX
mysoutex.com

Tigers capture split in pair of District 29-3A hoops contests

The Goliad Tigers hung close with the Aransas Pass Panthers for one half before falling 68-57 in a District 29-3A basketball contest on Jan. 25 in Aransas Pass. Three Tigers (17-11) scored in double figures. Devonte Perry led the way with 18 points. Colby Rosenquest, who made three shots from...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Herald & Review

Check out the Decatur area high school girls basketball regional matchups

DECATUR — The high school girls basketball postseason begins on Saturday with regional quarterfinals across Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A kicking off the 2021-22 playoffs. Here are the local matchups in regional quarterfinal and semifinal games that take place this weekend and early next week:. CLASS 1A. In...
DECATUR, IL
Orange Leader

Lady Bears, Bobcats have playoff times set for Monday

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears and Orangefield Lady Bobcats have their Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoff games all set for Monday. The Lady Bears, runnerups out of District 22-4A, will face Livingston, which was third in 21-4A, Monday at 8 p.m. at East Chambers High School in Winnie. The...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
swosuathletics.com

Softball Opens Season with Tough Doubleheader

EDMOND, Okla. – SWOSU Softball dropped both games of their season opening doubleheader against two teams with a combined record of 11-1 entering Friday. The Dawgs lost to an unbeaten Cameron team 11-4 and then to Rogers State 3-0. SWOSU will return to action with another doubleheader tomorrow in Edmond. They will play at 10:30 a.m. against Midwestern State and then turn right back around at 12:45 p.m. and will play Missouri Southern State.
EDMOND, OK
theorion.com

Chico State Women’s Basketball continues win streak after overpowering Gators

Chico State Women’s Basketball were fresh off of their fourth win in a row, and had to defend their streak against the San Francisco Gators . Both teams came in with win streaks: One was going to leave with an extended streak, and the other with a blank slate. However, the Wildcats were too much for the Gators as they handled business at home.
CHICO, CA
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

424
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy