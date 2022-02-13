Big Country Hoops: Area girls basketball teams enter postseason with high hopes

With teams ranked in every class from 1A to 4A, the Big Country comes into the UIL Girls Basketball Playoffs well represented. The bi-district round will kick off the 2022 postseason on Monday.

Here is a preview of the playoffs, by classification:

Class 4A

No. 15 Stephenville won a share of District 6-4A, finishing with a 24-9 overall record and 7-1 record in district. The Honeybees finished the regular season on a seven-game winning streak before falling 48-39 to Glen Rose in a seeding game.

Entering as the No. 2 seed from the district, Stephenville will face Iowa Park on Monday.

Also from that district is Brownwood, which went 3-5 in district play. The Lions tied for third in the district with Lampasas.

The other two 4A Big Country teams in the playoffs hail from District 3-4A — Big Spring and Snyder.

Big Spring went 18-13, 6-4, finishing third in the district. The Tigers finished 18-15, 5-5 for the No. 4 seed.

Class 3A

In 3A, No. 5 Jim Ned finished the regular season 30-1, 14-0, losing only to No. 4 Peaster in December. Since then, they have won 11 games in a row, 10 of which they won by double digits.

Between Claire Graham, Ashlynn Galvin and Riley Grohman, the Lady Indians have a combination of experience and youth that could take them deep in the playoffs. A year ago, Jim Ned made it to the regional semifinals before falling to Shallowater.

Merkel’s girls also put up an impressive regular season in District 3-3A, finishing second to Jim Ned. The Lady Badgers went 19-7, 12-2, and both district losses came against Jim Ned. The first of those losses was by only eight points. Merkel is led by senior Alyssa O’Malley, a Texas A&M Kingsville commit.

The Lady Badgers face a 20-12 Reagan County squad in the first round on Monday.

Also coming from District 3-3A is Ballinger, which finished fourth place at 7-7. Junior Addison Martin and senior Jenna Battle are the team’s leading scorers.

The Ladycats face Coahoma in bi-district. Coahoma tied for first in District 5-3A, finishing 9-1 in district play.

After fourth-place finishes, Eastland and Breckenridge will face No. 12 Nocona and No. 4 Peaster, respectively.

Class 2A

No. 13 Stamford enters as the area’s only ranked team in Class 2A.

The Lady Bulldogs played an exceptional regular season, finishing 30-2, 12-0. Their resume includes wins over Holliday, Graham and Anson (twice). They will face Quanah on Monday in Guthrie.

Also coming from Region II are Cisco, Anson and Haskell. Cisco finished 7-2 and second in Stamford’s district (District 10-2A). The Lady Loboes face Windthorst in round one.

Anson and Haskell finished third and fourth in that district and will face Seymour and Archer City, respectively.

From Region II, Roscoe comes into the postseason 25-6, 10-0. The Plowgirls have a deep lineup that includes Jacey Rodriguez, Carson Greenwood and Shauna McCambridge, among other key players. Roscoe will play against Wink on Monday in bi-district.

Also from Region II are Coleman and Colorado City. Coleman (10-18) will face Ozona, while Colorado City (7-17) will face Christoval.

Class 1A

The state’s smallest classification, Class 1A, is stacked with Big Country teams. Three of the top five teams in the TABC 1A Girls Rankings — No. 3 Huckabay, No. 4 Robert Lee and No. 5 Priddy — hail from the area.

Huckabay ended the regular season 30-4, 12-0 with several wins over teams from higher classifications. The Indians have outscored opponents 1,908-1,094 this year, and they open the postseason against Covington.

Robert Lee also had a perfect district record, ending the year 28-2, 10-0. The Lady Steers won every league game by double digits. They will face Santa Anna on Tuesday in a game played at Winters.

And Priddy went 24-4, 12-0. The Pirates’ resume includes blowout wins over May, Gorman and Gustine. They open the playoffs against Rochelle in bi-district.

Also in the top 10 are No. 8 Highland and No. 9 Hermleigh. The foes shared the District 14-1A title, splitting the regular season series. Hermleigh did, however, win 38-28 over Highland in a seeding game to take the district’s No. 1 seed into the playoffs.

The Lady Cardinals open the postseason against Baird, while the Lady Hornets face May.

Just outside the top 10 is No. 11 Jayton. The Lady Jays ended the regular season 26-6, 10-0, earning signature wins over Spur and Patton Springs. They start the postseason against Crosbyton in Lubbock on Monday.

Also ranked from the area are No. 17 Lingleville and No. 21 Westbrook. The Lady Cardinals, 21-6, open the playoffs against Morgan, while the 24-8 Wildcats kick off the postseason against Cross Plains.

Carson Field is the area sports reporter for the Abilene Reporter-News. He covers primarily Big Country high school sports. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to reporternews.com.