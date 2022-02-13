ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Fire destroys Woodcrest Condo building in Monroe

By Blake Bacho, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKgE4_0eDRDo2E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYD9D_0eDRDo2E00

Firefighters from multiple agencies spent about four hours Sunday wrestling with a blaze that tore through a 12-unit building that is part of the Woodcrest Condominiums complex in Monroe.

Acting Monroe Fire Capt. Scott Smiley said no one was injured in the fire, which began in a corner of the building located on the 500 block of John Anderson Ct. Crews were dispatched around 10 a.m. and fully extinguished the flames around 2 p.m.

"It got up into the attic, and we had a fire crew up there chasing it through the building while we were... ventilating the building," Smiley said. "Everybody was able to get out, there were no injuries. We had the building cleared right away when we got on scene there."

The Monroe Fire Department was assisted by units from Monroe, Frenchtown and Berlin Townships. In addition to the township fire departments that assisted, Monroe County Ambulance was also on standby, and American Red Cross was on hand to assist the displaced residents.

Smiley said the building suffered extensive damage.

"Lot of smoke damage, lot of water damage in the apartments affected," he said. "...None of the apartments are inhabitable."

City of Monroe Director of Public Safety, Chad Tolstedt, said investigators will be on scene in the coming days to try to determine the cause of the fire.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Fire destroys Woodcrest Condo building in Monroe

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, MI
City
Berlin Charter Township, MI
City
Frenchtown Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Monroe County, MI
Monroe County, MI
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS News

Djokovic says he'll skip French Open and Wimbledon if he has to get vaccinated to take part, calls it "price that I am willing to pay"

London — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player also is still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
TENNIS
CBS News

Congresswoman Kathleen Rice is the 30th House Democrat to leave the House

Long Island Democrat Kathleen Rice of New York's 4th congressional district announced Tuesday that she will retire, becoming the 30th House Democrat to announce they will leave the House this election cycle. "I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right. As elected officials, we...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Condominiums#Water Damage#Woodcrest Condo#American Red Cross#The Monroe News Fire
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

978
Followers
830
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy