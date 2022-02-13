Firefighters from multiple agencies spent about four hours Sunday wrestling with a blaze that tore through a 12-unit building that is part of the Woodcrest Condominiums complex in Monroe.

Acting Monroe Fire Capt. Scott Smiley said no one was injured in the fire, which began in a corner of the building located on the 500 block of John Anderson Ct. Crews were dispatched around 10 a.m. and fully extinguished the flames around 2 p.m.

"It got up into the attic, and we had a fire crew up there chasing it through the building while we were... ventilating the building," Smiley said. "Everybody was able to get out, there were no injuries. We had the building cleared right away when we got on scene there."

The Monroe Fire Department was assisted by units from Monroe, Frenchtown and Berlin Townships. In addition to the township fire departments that assisted, Monroe County Ambulance was also on standby, and American Red Cross was on hand to assist the displaced residents.

Smiley said the building suffered extensive damage.

"Lot of smoke damage, lot of water damage in the apartments affected," he said. "...None of the apartments are inhabitable."

City of Monroe Director of Public Safety, Chad Tolstedt, said investigators will be on scene in the coming days to try to determine the cause of the fire.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Fire destroys Woodcrest Condo building in Monroe