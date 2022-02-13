George Metz, 79, of Neptune City, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2022. George was born on March 8, 1942 in Newark.

After graduating from Manasquan High School in 1960 as a future Hall of Fame member for football, he joined the United States Coast Guard Reserve. While serving for 9 years he began a career in automotive repair and carpentry and was an owner operator of George’s Auto Garage. He then retired from Barry D. Neighbour Builders in 2006.



After meeting on the dance floor, George and his wife Margaret married 60 years ago in 1962. George was predeceased by his infant son Matthew. He is survived by his wife Margaret; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Tricia Metz; daughter and son-in-law Gretchen and Rich Reinhardt; and his six Grandchildren, Hailee, Remi, Seth, Aiden, Asher, Heath. Some of George’s happiest moments were coaching his children in sports, watching his grandchildren play sports and catching a New York Yankees game.

Ultimately his family meant more to him than anything else in the world, which is something he often mentioned. George will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers please direct any donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.