PHOTOS: Boat fire sends dark smoke into Oakland sky

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 1 day ago

Dark clouds of smoke rose into the Oakland sky Saturday after a boat attached to a parked trailer caught fire .

At around 3:24 p.m., the Oakland Fire Department responded to the blaze at 6th Street and Castro in Castro Valley.

Three engines, one truck and one battalion were used to extinguish the flames, fire officials reported .

Dark clouds of smoke rose into the Oakland sky Saturday after a boat attached to a parked trailer caught fire. Photo credit Oakland Firefighters
Dark clouds of smoke rose into the Oakland sky Saturday after a boat attached to a parked trailer caught fire. Photo credit Oakland Firefighters
Dark clouds of smoke rose into the Oakland sky Saturday after a boat attached to a parked trailer caught fire. Photo credit Oakland Firefighters

The fire sent a thick plume of smoke into the air that could be seen throughout the city.

Fire officials shared pictures of the smoke on their emergency incidents Twitter account.

KCBS Radio has reached out to the Oakland Fire Department for further information, but has not yet heard back.

