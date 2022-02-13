Washington Co. Sheriff: Ballston Spa man charged with felony sex abuse

Oliver Lovera - Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY – A Ballston Spa man has been arrested, accused of sexually abusing two children in Washington County, Sheriff’s officials there said.

Oliver Lovera, 23, of Ballston Spa, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, felonies, along with misdemeanor forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

Lovera is accused of having sexual contact with two girls under the age of 11 on multiple occasions over several years when he lived in Kingsbury, Washington County, sheriff’s officials said.

The incidents were recently reported to the sheriff’s office after being reported by the victims, officials said.

Lovera was processed and held for arraignment. He later posted bail and was released. He is due back in court later.

Categories: News, Saratoga County