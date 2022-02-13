ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI Can Now Also Outrace Human Champs in the Videogame 'Gran Turismo'

To hurtle around a corner along the fastest "racing line" without losing control, race car drivers must brake, steer and accelerate in precisely timed sequences. The process depends on the limits of friction, and they are governed by known physical laws — which means self-driving cars can learn to complete a...

pushsquare.com

Horizon Zero Dawn Sales Top a Staggering 20 Million on PS4, PC

Horizon Zero Dawn has been a colossal success for Sony and PlayStation. When the PS4 exclusive launched back in 2017, many questioned developer Guerrilla Games' decision to move away from the Killzone franchise — but it was a move that certainly paid off. Aloy's adventure has now topped 20 million sales across PS4 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
singularityhub.com

Sony’s Racing AI Just Beat the World’s Best Gran Turismo Drivers

Over the last several years, AIs have learned to best humans in progressively more complicated games, from board games like chess and Go to computer games like Pacman and Starcraft II (and let’s not forget poker!). Now an AI created by Sony has overtaken humans in another popular and complex game: Gran Turismo. Besides being a feat in itself, the accomplishment could have real-world implications for training self-driving cars.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to watch the Gran Turismo 7 State of Play

Gran Turismo 7 will take centre-stage at the next Sony State of Play event. Here’s everything you need to know about GT7’s PS5 showcase. Since the current gen consoles arrived at the end of 2020, it feels like Forza Horizon has had all the fun over on the Xbox Series X|S. However, now is Sony’s time to shine with GT7 on PS5. A Gran Turismo 7 focused State of Play will soon be coming our way, hopefully giving us an in-depth look at the most important racing game on the PS5 to date.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Forza Vs. Gran Turismo 7 Is The Hot Debate On Social Media Right Now

If you happen to follow the good folks over at our sister site Push Square, you may have seen yesterday that Sony held a PlayStation State of Play event decided entirely towards Gran Turismo 7, and we have to say, it looks great!. You can imagine what happened next though....
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Emily Jones
psu.com

Gran Turismo Sophy Is Sony’s Breakthrough AI Tech

Sony Interactive Entertainment has unwrapped a new AI system built in collaboration with Sony AI, Polyphony Digital, and its cloud gaming team — Gran Turismo Sophy. The format holder announced the technology during its Race Together Media Event, where it claimed GT Sophy is able to race competitively agains the best Gran Turismo players in the world, and was tested using the PS4 racer Gran Turismo Sport.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation To Acquire Another Major Studio, Says Analyst

We're barely two months into 2022 and there's already been more industry-shaking news than I think I can handle. Late last month, Microsoft shocked us all by announcing its acquisition of Call Of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard, snatching former PlayStation mascots Crash Bandicoot and Spyro The Dragon in the process. How did Sony respond? By buying out former Halo developer Bungie.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Sony AI and Gran Turismo 7 Dev Polyphony Digital to Announce Breakthrough Project

Sony AI and Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital will announce a “breakthrough project in AI” on 9th February. The teaser trailer is far too ambiguous to draw any conclusions from, but we’re going to assume this is all related to a study that was published last year, in which the companies accurately taught an artificial intelligence how to drive. We know, weird, right?
VIDEO GAMES
techxplore.com

Sony's AI system GT Sophy beats 95% of human competitors at Gran Turismo Sport

A collaboration between engineers at Sony AI, Polyphony Digital Inc. and Sony Interactive Entertainment has led to the development of an AI application called GT Sophy that is capable of playing the Formula I car racing video game Gran Turismo Sport. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes how they created the AI app and how well it performed when competing against human competitors. J. Christian Gerdes, with Stanford University, has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining the work by the team and why GT Sophy may represent a new step forward in the design of AI systems.
VIDEO GAMES
#Gran Turismo Sport#Video Game#Etiquette#Race Car#American#Starcraft Ii#Sony Ai America
d1softballnews.com

Gran Turismo 7 is Yamauchi’s great passion: AI, automotive, circuits

In addition to access to the media briefing and the State of Play of Gran Turismo 7 (here you can read our preview of Gran Turismo 7), we were given the opportunity to chat with Kazunori Yamauchi and his translator, Takayuki Nushida, at a virtual table that we shared with colleagues from all over the world. From Eurogamer UK, Gamepro and PlayStation Access, to Car and Driver and Car Magazine UK, many have asked Yamauchi-san questions with us, who has allowed us to learn even more information on the fundamental aspects of the new effort. of him. Between the precise operation of dynamic weather, the sound reinforcement of cars and the improvements made to artificial intelligencewe could not have failed to tell you the salient points of this interesting meeting, which made the wait for the GT7 debut even more difficult to bear.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gran Turismo 7: The Final Preview

Can you hear that? I don’t want to jinx it, but it sounds an awful lot like Gran Turismo 7, just around the bend, in a white-knuckled, redline-tickling, last-lap dash for its chequered flag early next month. Of course, the granddaddy of all console racing sims has historically had a complex relationship with release dates so we’ll save the celebrations for when it’s officially doing its victory donuts. However, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi and Sony have just popped the hood for a new and lengthy deep-dive on what we can expect from GT7, so let’s take a look at some of the new things we’ve learned.
TECHNOLOGY
Twinfinite

Sony AI To Reveal Project Likely Related to Gran Turismo 7 This Week

Today the artificial intelligence-dedicated arm of Sony, Sony AI teased the reveal of its “gaming flagship,” and it’s likely about Gran Turismo 7. The tease made on the company’s official Twitter account, mentions a collaboration with Gran Turismo developer Polyphony Digital, and with the seventh numbered chapter of the franchise coming soon, it’s likely safe to assume that it’ll be featured in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Can Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 compete with modern racing sims?

Polyphony Digital recently showed a more in-depth look at the imminent Gran Turismo 7, the latest in a franchise with 25 years of history and acclaim behind it. It looks wonderful. All the little touches from old games that you missed in Gran Turismo Sport, the forensic eye for detail is even more evident, and the visuals look as good today as the original did next to its PS1 contemporaries – it’s just somehow shinier, more luxurious on the eye, than anything else out there. Forza Horizon 5 included.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Gran Turismo Sophy is an AI Capable of Beating the Best Gran Turismo Sport Players

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony AI, and Polyphony Digital have revealed the “breakthrough project” they teased only a couple of days ago and it turns out its a “superhuman” AI agent they’ve called Gran Turismo Sophy. The agent is capable of outracing the best Gran Turismo Sports drivers and Polyphony is hoping to be able to implement GT Sophy into future Gran Turismo titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Carscoops

Gran Turismo 7 Will Feature A New Racing AI Even The Best Players In The World Couldn’t Beat

As we approach the release of Gran Turismo 7 on March 4 we’re getting more info on the latest installment of the iconic video game. Just last week we found out how much the new game will pay homage to its predecessors and today we’ve found out a little more about the racing experience itself. A new racing artificial intelligence named Sophy will drive against players and she sounds unbelievably fast.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Sony AI Unveils “Gran Turismo Sophy,” a “Superhuman AI Agent”

Today Sony AI made the announcement that was teased a few days ago, and it’s about “Gran Turismo Sophy.”. Gran Turismo Sophy is defined “the first superhuman AI agent to outrace the world’s best drivers of the highly realistic PlayStation 4 racing simulation game, Gran Turismo Sport.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

AI thrashes Gran Turismo pros in promising study for driverless cars

The fantasy of the driverless car has existed for more than 40 years depending on who you ask, but, despite decades of potential time for advancement and development, the technology isn’t quite there. The AI to control fast-moving vehicles needs to be safe, timely, and respectful of the ever-changing...
TECHNOLOGY
Jalopnik

Sony Trained An AI To Be So Good At Gran Turismo It Started Driving Like A Total Jerk

If you want to be really good at something, you pretty much do it as frequently as possible for as long as possible, making headway little by little until you achieve the desired result. Training an artificial intelligence model isn’t terribly different, and that’s basically how a team at Sony AI — the tech giant’s research division — taught its agent Sophy to be the fastest in the world at Gran Turismo. Also much like humans, the better Sophy got at GT, the more it was kind of a jerk about it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Blizzard is selling an all-Golden version of Hearthstone's new mini-set for $70

Hearthstone's next big update will arrive on February 15 with a brand-new mini-set called Onyxia's Lair. The 35-card expansion will be available via Alterac Valley card packs, or you can pick up the whole thing for $15 or 2000 gold—or, for the first time ever, get an all-Golden set for $70. That's not cheap, but the all-Golden set is clearly aimed at committed Hearthstone "whales" who'd rather spend money than time acquiring the best possible decks.
VIDEO GAMES

