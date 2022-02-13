AI Can Now Also Outrace Human Champs in the Videogame 'Gran Turismo'

In addition to access to the media briefing and the State of Play of Gran Turismo 7 (here you can read our preview of Gran Turismo 7), we were given the opportunity to chat with Kazunori Yamauchi and his translator, Takayuki Nushida, at a virtual table that we shared with colleagues from all over the world. From Eurogamer UK, Gamepro and PlayStation Access, to Car and Driver and Car Magazine UK, many have asked Yamauchi-san questions with us, who has allowed us to learn even more information on the fundamental aspects of the new effort. of him. Between the precise operation of dynamic weather, the sound reinforcement of cars and the improvements made to artificial intelligencewe could not have failed to tell you the salient points of this interesting meeting, which made the wait for the GT7 debut even more difficult to bear.

