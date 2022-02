Admittedly, this one is going to be a pretty short list, but here goes. There are indeed some former Vikings playing in the Super Bowl. Take a peak at the Bengals roster and you’ll likely have two names stand out: Riley Reiff and Trae Waynes. Reiff, unfortunately, won’t be playing since he’s on the IR. Waynes, in contrast, ought to find his way onto the field. If I were the Rams, I’d ensure Cooper Kupp gets onto Waynes whenever I get the chance. Kupp should be able to find room to operate with his quickness and deception.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO