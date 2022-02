SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One man was dead and a second hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after an early morning exchange of gunfire in San Francisco’s Sunset District. San Francisco police said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4600 block of Irving St. around 12:52 a.m. Once on the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rendered aid and transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said the shooting suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after an exchange of gunfire. SFPD investigators spent the day searching a home at 48th...

