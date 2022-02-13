ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján plans return to Senate in weeks for Supreme Court vote

By Associated Press
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 23 hours ago
WASHINGTON – Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who is recovering from a stroke in January, says he plans to be back at work in “just a few short weeks” to vote on President Joe Biden’s forthcoming Supreme Court nominee.

In a video released Sunday by his office, the New Mexico senator said he is at the University of New Mexico Hospital after surgery to relieve pressure on his brain and soon will go to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for “a few more weeks.”

“I’m doing well. I’m strong. I’m back on the road to recovery, and I’m going to make a full recovery,” the 49-year-old Luján said in the video, which showed him seated next to two of his doctors. “I’m going to walk out of here, I’m going to beat this, and I’m going to be stronger once I come out.”

“Now I’m proud to report, then I’ll be back on the floor of the United States Senate in just a few short weeks to vote on important legislation and to consider a Supreme Court nominee,” he added.

According to his office, the Luján began experiencing dizziness and fatigue on Jan. 27 and checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Luján was transferred to the hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation and treatment.

His absence from the Senate came as Biden considers a nominee to replace the retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. Biden has said he wants to announce a pick by the end of February.

In a 50-50 Senate, Luján’s vote would be critical if Democrats wanted to confirm Biden’s nominee without the help of Republicans.

“Rest assured, New Mexicans can know they will have a voice and a vote during this process,” Luján said in the video. “That has never changed.”

