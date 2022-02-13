Canadian officials declare end of trucker convoy crisis at U.S.-Canada border crossing
Canadian officials declared an end to the crisis at a vital U.S.-Canadian border crossing...www.cbsnews.com
Interesting that they’re declaring it over, when there’s thousands of people still pouring in. Only the trucks left. They were replaced with tons of people.
oh I think the officials are a little premature in their judgment there funny when the truck start rolling again and they Park the bridge stopped again Play it again Sam
Lmao it’s not even close to being over. Watch the live streams on YouTube. A few people from other countries joined them today. Lol I watched the live streams all day.
Comments / 154