Canadian officials declare end of trucker convoy crisis at U.S.-Canada border crossing

Ottawa remains in a state of emergency as protesters in trucks opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continue to paralyse the centre of the Canadian capital. At the border with the US, the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit was blockaded by trucks in both directions late on Monday and remains at a near standstill today.It is a crucial commercial link between the US and Canada and supply chains already under pressure, it could quickly have a negative economic impact.In Ottawa, the hundreds of truckers have remained on the streets for 13 days. Residents are furious at the disruption...

PROTESTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO