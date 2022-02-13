ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian officials declare end of trucker convoy crisis at U.S.-Canada border crossing

CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian officials declared an end to the crisis at a vital U.S.-Canadian border crossing...

Emily Hopper
23h ago

Interesting that they’re declaring it over, when there’s thousands of people still pouring in. Only the trucks left. They were replaced with tons of people.

I AIM
1d ago

oh I think the officials are a little premature in their judgment there funny when the truck start rolling again and they Park the bridge stopped again Play it again Sam

Rebecca Barnett
17h ago

Lmao it’s not even close to being over. Watch the live streams on YouTube. A few people from other countries joined them today. Lol I watched the live streams all day.

Related
WOKV

Canada police arrive to remove protesters at US border

WINDSOR, Ontario — (AP) — Canadian police moved in Saturday to remove protesters who have disrupted Canada-US trade at a major bridge border crossing, though several trucks remained blocking traffic. Many protesters began driving away as police approached shortly after dawn. They had spent the night at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Biden urges Trudeau to use federal powers to end Canada trucker convoy’s bridge blockade

The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.For the fourth straight day, scores of truckers taking part in what they dubbed the Freedom Convoy blocked the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries.The White House said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Canada truckers - live: White House says bridge blockade supply chain risk as protesters dig in over mandates

Ottawa remains in a state of emergency as protesters in trucks opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continue to paralyse the centre of the Canadian capital. At the border with the US, the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit was blockaded by trucks in both directions late on Monday and remains at a near standstill today.It is a crucial commercial link between the US and Canada and supply chains already under pressure, it could quickly have a negative economic impact.In Ottawa, the hundreds of truckers have remained on the streets for 13 days. Residents are furious at the disruption...
PROTESTS
POLITICO

Biden, Trudeau talk convoys as U.S. braces for Canadian-style protests

OTTAWA, Ont. — Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau compared notes Friday on trucker convoy protests and agreed to coordinate on shutting down the destabilizing demonstrations. The Canadian prime minister said he and the U.S. president spoke about the American and global influences behind a movement that has blocked key border crossings and occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks. Trudeau said he also spoke with Biden about the forced closure of three ports of entry, including the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.
PROTESTS
mediaite.com

CNN Sounds Alarm as Trucker Convoy Completely Blockades Busiest U.S.-Canada Bridge: This ‘Isn’t Something Biden Can Ignore’

The massive protest underway in Ottawa and across Canada began with truck drivers objecting to vaccine mandates in their profession before expanding to a much larger rejection of almost all covid restrictions. On Tuesday, it is the “Freedom Convoy” truckers in the forefront again, as the busiest bridge between the United States and Canada has been brought to a standstill by dozens of trucks.
ADVOCACY
POLITICO

American truckers distance from Canada protests

The vehicle blockades that have snarled North American supply chains, paralyzed Canada’s capital and inspired threats of a copycat convoy to Washington, D.C., may have started with truck drivers irate about mask and vaccine mandates. But the grievances of the protests’ biggest champions bear little similarity to the demands that U.S. truck drivers’ union reps and trade groups typically bring to Washington.
PROTESTS
Mother Jones

Canadian Police Clear Protesters From Key Border Crossing

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. At least a dozen people were arrested Sunday morning as Canadian police cleared crowds protesting vaccine mandates, Covid precautions, and the administration of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from the Ambassador Bridge, a key border crossing and trade route.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PBS NewsHour

Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in

WINDSOR, Ontario — A tense standoff at a U.S.-Canadian border crossing crucial to both countries’ economies appeared to be dissolving peacefully Saturday as Canadian police moved in to disperse the nearly weeklong blockade and demonstrators began leaving without resistance. Many demonstrators drove away from the Ambassador Bridge spanning...
The Guardian

Protesters defy order to clear bridge connecting Canada and US

Protesters opposing pandemic restrictions were still occupying a vital Canada-US trade corridor hours after an injunction order to end the blockade that has disrupted North America’s auto industry took effect. Prime minister Justin Trudeau has promised president Joe Biden quick action to end the crisis and earlier on Friday...
PROTESTS
morningbrew.com

Canadian officials move to begin penalizing Freedom Convoy protesters

🇨🇦 Canadian officials are fed up with the Freedom Convoy. A judge allowed police to begin removing protesters who have been disrupting traffic between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario—a vital trade link between the US and Canada. Ontario Premier Doug Ford also declared a state of emergency in the province, announcing that protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge could be fined up to $78,500 and serve up to a year in jail. (Note: Yesterday we inaccurately referred to the protests as “anti-vaccine.” The protests are concerned with lifting Covid restrictions broadly, including vaccine mandates.)
PROTESTS
CBS News

Canadian official threatens "severe" consequences for truckers protesting COVID mandates along border

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the government will take urgent action against the truckers protesting COVID-19 protocols along the U.S.-Canadian border. The weeks-long demonstrations have blocked a busy bridge between the two countries, sparking concern from international leaders about economic impacts and the potential of similar protests emerging elsewhere. "Let...
ADVOCACY
POLITICO

Trucker convoy forces Canada's largest province into state of emergency

OTTAWA, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency Friday in a province struggling to break up trucker protests besieging Ottawa and jamming an economically crucial bridge to the United States. The leader of Canada’s most-populous province said his Cabinet will enact orders making it illegal...
ADVOCACY
International Business Times

Canada Ministers Urge Protesters To End Blockade Of U.S. Border Crossings

Canadian federal ministers on Wednesday urged protesters blocking two border crossings with the United States to return home before more damage is done to the economy, as the 13-day-old demonstration opposing pandemic measures dragged on. The Ambassador Bridge, a key link used to move goods between the two countries, has...
POLITICS
Axios

Vaccine mandate protesters block main border crossing in Manitoba

People protesting vaccine mandates in Canada blocked the main U.S.-Canada border crossing in Manitoba on Thursday with a number of vehicles and farm equipment, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the province said. Why it matters: Three ports of entry between the two countries have now been either temporarily closed...
PROTESTS
Seattle Times

‘Freedom Convoy’ protests disrupt another U.S.-Canada border crossing as more arrests are made

A second U.S.-Canada land crossing was disrupted by protesters from the self-described “Freedom Convoy” demonstrating against coronavirus restrictions including vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers, further paralyzing crucial trade routes connecting the United States and its northern neighbor. Both north- and southbound lanes at the Coutts border crossing, which...
PROTESTS
CBS News

Trucker protests are threatening U.S.-Canada border trade

Ottawa, Canada — Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry Tuesday about the economic effects of disruptive demonstrations after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions. The protests are also sharply dividing Canadians along ideological lines. And...
ECONOMY
