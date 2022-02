FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - On the heels of stellar Day 3 individual performances across the board, the Whitman College swimming teams made tremendous strides as the women's squad bolted into the top spot with the men now sitting at second after the third day of the Northwest Conference Championships. All events are being held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center and hosted by Willamette.

