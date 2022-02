On Monday, the Labor Department issued unemployment benefits guidance that allows states to give the jobless some leeway when it comes to overpayments. During the Covid-19 pandemic, states across the nation passed new federal benefit programs. The extended benefits were part of the CARES Act to help support the unemployed during unprecedented lockdowns. Unemployment claims skyrocketed in 2020 and in many cases weren’t paid out accordingly. In fact, in many cases, citizens received additional payments that some states have tried to recoup.

