Voting precinct boundaries in five precincts have shifted, opening up Town Meeting Member seats. The population data from the 2020 Federal Census required Milton to change some voting precinct boundaries to more evenly distribute the residents and the Town Meeting Members who represent them. Changes of precinct boundaries requires that all seats for Town Meeting in a re-constituted precinct be considered open and must be filled by election.

MILTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO