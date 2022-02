The CNMI has surpassed Guam and is currently at the top of the list of highest daily COVID-19 cases per population in the entire United States. During a COVID-19 protocol forum last Friday, Dr. Lily Muldoon, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. emergency physician and Public Health medical director, informed CNMI government officials and private partners that, as of last Friday, the CNMI has made it to the top of the list of highest COVID-19 cases per population of 100,000 across the nation.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO