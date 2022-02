POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is calling on Governor Hochul to “repeal and revise” the cashless bail system in the state. That was enacted by the legislature in 2019 as part of a package of criminal justice reforms, but he said it is not working as it is putting individuals back on the street, and in many cases, they are being re-arrested. That needs to be readdressed, Molinaro said.

12 DAYS AGO