The CNMI’s total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 6,332 after the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported late Monday an additional 230 cases. CHCC stated in the news release that the 230 cases were identified on Feb. 6, with 186 of them identified via contact tracing, 36 via community testing, and eight via travel testing. Of this new number, 12 were identified on Tinian and three on Rota. The vaccination statuses of the 211 cases are pending verification.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO