From the time Brittney Johnson was at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, she knew she wanted to be in Wicked. She just needed an audition. “I graduated college and got my agent, and they were like, ‘What do you want to do?’ I said, ‘Wicked,'” the actress tells The Hollywood Reporter. “But then I wasn’t able to get an audition — they never called me in.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's 2021 Inclusion Update Reveals More than Half of Its Global Workforce Is FemaleHow PBS' 'Reopening: The Broadway Revival' Tells the Story of Theater's Return Through Its Biggest StarsUSC...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO